Samsung vs LG TVs: Which is best?

Every year these two TV brands doggedly battle it out to earn your buck. Whether you’re looking to spend a few hundred pounds or even a few thousand, both Samsung and LG promise the best quality TVs.

2017 TVs from Samsung and LG come packed with the latest technology and features, such as Freeview Play, 4K-ultra HD, support for High Dynamic Range (HDR), and slick smart-TV systems. But we took them to the lab to find out which is the best of the bunch.

