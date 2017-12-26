Best trampoline brands

We asked parents to rate trampoline brands they've bought, including Plum, Jumpking, Skyhigh and more.

With trampolines costing anywhere from £100 up to more than £1,000, you want to make sure you find the best brand before you splash out. We surveyed 450 parents to find out which brand of trampoline they owned, and how happy they were with that choice. We asked them to rate each brand for ease of assembly, safety and durability – the key concerns parents have when looking for the best trampoline.

To get our customer scores, we asked parents to tell us how satisfied they were with their trampoline, and whether they would recommend the brand to a friend. From this, we've ranked the six major brands – Early Learning Centre, Chad Valley, Jumpking, Plum, Skyhigh and Sports Power – to help you find the best.

The best trampolines

The best trampoline is one that's easy to assemble, has a good-quality frame, decent padding covered with quality PVC, and durable netting. To find out more about buying a trampoline, our guide on how to buy the best trampoline covers everything from what size to go for, to spring-based versus spring-free trampolines.

The best trampoline brands are listed alphabetically below. Which? members can log in to unlock the results.

