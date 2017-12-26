AEG tumble dryers rated

Which tumble dryer brand?
Find out whether AEG tumble dryers are worth buying, how they score in our reviews, and how reliable they are.
AEG tumble dryers are now made by the same company that owns the Zanussi brand of appliances – Sweden-based Electrolux. But AEG itself was founded in Germany more than 120 years ago.
The table below shows how many AEG tumble dryers we've tested since updating our test programme in 2013, plus the average and range of scores they've been awarded in our tests. Based on our testing, we've also highlighted the brand's pros and cons, and given our expert verdict on whether it’s worth buying an AEG tumble dryer.
We pay for every AEG tumble dryer we test ourselves. Our lab testing and survey work is independent of manufacturers and the ratings you see in the table are based on the results we found.
If you're considering buying an AEG tumble dryer, the table tells you, at a glance, whether you should. You can see how reliable AEG tumble dryers are, and the pros and cons you're going to get if you buy an AEG model. Our customer score rating reflects how satisfied owners of an AEG tumble dryer are with the brand.
How much do AEG tumble dryers cost?
AEG tumble dryers tend to cost from around £350 to £900. The cheaper models are vented machines, which allow the warm and damp air to escape through a hose. Mid-price models are condensers, which capture moisture in a tank, which you then empty or drain out of the machine. And finally, the more expensive models are the brand’s heat-pump dryers, which capture moisture as condensers do, but which re-use heat from the drum to continue to dry the clothes.
Choosing the best AEG tumble dryer
AEG makes a range of freestanding tumble dryers, including condenser, vented and heat-pump models. Drum capacities range from 6kg to 9kg. We test dryers at 70% of their maximum capacity to keep our tests realistic. A 6kg drum capacity is enough space to dry 17 cotton shirts at once – this is considered a small-capacity dryer. A 9kg capacity drum is one of the biggest sizes available, and has enough space to dry 25 shirts at once.
A lot of AEG tumble dryers use the brand's Silent System technology, intended to make drying as quiet as possible. Many models also feature ProTex Plus, a system that allows you to dry delicate fabrics.