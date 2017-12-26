Bosch tumble dryers rated

Which tumble dryer brand?
Bosch makes tumble dryers with hi-tech features, and this German brand is popular with Which? members. But is a Bosch tumble dryer best for you?
Bosch tumble dryers can trace their history back to 1886, when Robert Bosch set up the 'Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering' in Stuttgart, Germany. Bosch is owned by BSH, the same company that produces Siemens and Neff appliances.
Below we'll tell you whether it's worth buying a Bosch tumble dryer. The table below gives you an at-a-glance round up of the reviews of all the Bosch tumble dryers we’ve tested since 2013. You'll also find out how reliable a Bosch machine is and a customer satisfaction score that shows how happy people are with their dryers from this brand. You'll also find out the pros and cons of owning a Bosch tumble dryer.
Bosch is popular with Which? members but are its tumble dryers decent enough to become Which? Best Buys? Or should you go for another brand?
|Table notes
|The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2017 of 562 Bosch owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Average test score based on results of models tested between January 2015 and December 2017 that are still currently available. Table last updated in December 2017.
If you would rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Bosch tumble dryer reviews.
How much do Bosch tumble dryers cost?
Bosch is a mid-range brand when it comes to price generally but some of its machines can be pricey. Bosch dryers generally cost between £250 and £700. It’s unlikely you’ll find a dryer from this brand for less than £200 and the most expensive machines are its energy-saving heat-pump dryers.
Choosing the best Bosch tumble dryer
Bosch offers a wide range of vented, condenser and heat-pump tumble dryers. Bosch dryers have some interesting features. The self-cleaning condenser units on its heat-pump dryers are particularly noteworthy, as they make maintenance easier. This self-cleaning technology is shared with sister brand Siemens.
Some Bosch dryers have transparent doors, which can be useful as you’ll be able to see if your laundry has rolled into a ball. A selection of models are available in black or silver, as well as white.