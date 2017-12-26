Hotpoint tumble dryers rated

Hotpoint tumble dryers are owned by Whirlpool, which also owns Indesit and Creda. Hotpoint itself was founded in California in 1911, It's a major name in the UK appliance market.

In 2015 it became known that all large vented and condenser Hotpoint tumble dryers made between April 2004 and October 2015 could be made safer. At least 750 dryers had caught fire and the manufacturer issued a safety notice. If you own a Hotpoint dryer, call 0800 151 0905 or go to safety.hotpoint.eu to register your machine for a free modification. Dryers made since October 2015 will not be affected by the safety notice. If you have an affected machine, Hotpoint's advice is to unplug it and not use it until it's been modified.

If you want to know whether to buy a Hotpoint tumble dryer, the table below summarises results of all our most recent reviews, along with how reliable Hotpoint dryers are. Our customer score tells you how highly customers would recommend Hotpoint. If you'd prefer to read reviews of individual models, head to our Hotpoint tumble dryer reviews.

