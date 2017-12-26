Siemens tumble dryers rated

Which tumble dryer brand?
Siemens home appliances have a reputation for quality and technology. But how do Siemens tumble dryers compare in our reviews?
Siemens is a German brand and makes some of the pricier tumble dryers.
So if you're thinking of buying a Siemens tumble dryer, you want to know whether it's worth it.
Our table below tells you the pros and cons of owning a Siemens. You already know they're pricey, but does the performance outweigh the outlay? You can see what we've discovered in all our recent reviews of Siemens tumble dryers, plus how reliable they are (so you can be sure you're not paying out for a model that's not going to last).
If you would rather read reviews of individual Siemens models, head straight over to our Siemens tumble dryer reviews.
Our unique testing has revealed many tumble dryers that take ages to dry and still leave some of your clothes sodden. Find out how Siemens compares and whether owners of Siemens tumble dryers would recommend the brand (see our customer score below).
|Siemens tumble dryers overview table
|Number tested in the last three years
|7
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score (%)
|Typical spend
|Should I buy one?
|Table notes
|The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 72 Siemens owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Average test score based on results of models tested between January 2013 and December 2016 that are still currently available. Table last updated in November 2017.
How much do Siemens tumble dryers cost?
Siemens has mid-priced and more expensive models available. Prices start at £400 and go right up to around £1,000. Whatever your budget, you should find a Siemens tumble dryer in your price range.
While this page reveals how Siemens dryers have done in our tests, if you want to find out this brand measures up against other big names such as Beko, Hotpoint and White Knight, head to our best tumble dryer brands page.
Choosing the best Siemens tumble dryer
Siemens provides energy-saving but quite pricey heat-pump dryers, which re-use heat, leaving the drum to continue to dry the clothes. It also sells more conventional vented and condenser models.
All use drying sensor technology to work out when laundry is dry, saving you the hassle of setting a timer and repeatedly checking to see if it’s ready. But our tests reveal whether this dryer sensor technology actually works.
The Siemens dryers we’ve tested have capacities of 7kg to 8kg. As we test dryers at 70% full to keep our testing realistic, 7kg comfortably provides enough space to dry 20 shirts while an 8kg drum can accommodate 22.