White Knight tumble dryers rated

The White Knight tumble dryer brand is owned by Crosslee, and has existed since 1986. White Knight specialises in affordable tumble dryers and is the only UK brand that makes gas vented dryers, which are much cheaper to run than electric vented models.

In the table below, we've summarised all our test results of White Knight tumble dryers reviewed since 2013. You can also find out how reliable they are and whether owners of White Knight tumble dryers would recommend them. But if you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our White Knight tumble dryer reviews.

Find out the pros and cons of owning a White Knight model, especially the things we've discovered that this brand really isn't great at when it comes to tumble dryers.

