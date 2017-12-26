Which tumble dryer brand?
White Knight tumble dryers rated
By Matt Stevens
White Knight specialises in affordable tumble dryers, including gas models that tend to be much cheaper to run than conventional electric models. But are they worth it?
The White Knight tumble dryer brand is owned by Crosslee, and has existed since 1986. White Knight specialises in affordable tumble dryers and is the only UK brand that makes gas vented dryers, which are much cheaper to run than electric vented models.
In the table below, we've summarised all our test results of White Knight tumble dryers reviewed since 2013. You can also find out how reliable they are and whether owners of White Knight tumble dryers would recommend them. But if you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our White Knight tumble dryer reviews.
Find out the pros and cons of owning a White Knight model, especially the things we've discovered that this brand really isn't great at when it comes to tumble dryers.
|The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2017 of 115 White Knight owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Average test score based on results of models tested between January 2015 and December 2017 that are still currently available. Table last updated in December 2017.
How much do White Knight tumble dryers cost?
White Knight has some of the most affordable dryers on the market, with vented models starting as low as £120, and most costing between £200 and £300. Whatever your starting budget is, you should find a White Knight dryer within your price range.
Choosing the best White Knight tumble dryer
White Knight makes standard condenser and vented tumble dryers, but what makes this British brand unique is its selection of gas dryers.
Gas models are rare, very cheap to run and do very well in the energy-use part of our tests. The running costs are comparable to the energy-efficient heat-pump dryers. But if you’re after a gas model, be aware that while they are relatively affordable to buy (especially compared to heat pumps), they can cost quite a bit to install, as the installer will have to run a gas pipe to the dryer and connect it.
You'll need a Gas Safe engineer to do the installation. Before you buy a gas dryer, you’ll want to go to gassaferegister.co.uk to make sure there is a Gas Safe engineer in your area who is qualified to install domestic gas tumble dryers, and to get some quotes for installation.
For more information on gas dryers and condensers with heat pumps, head to our guide on gas and heat pump tumble dryers.