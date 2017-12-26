How to buy the best washer-dryer

What size drum should I look for?

The capacity of the machine refers to how many kilograms of dry clothes you can fit into the drum. Washer-dryers always have two capacities: one for how much they can wash at a time, and one for how much they can dry. They can always wash a larger load than they can dry.

Bigger isn't necessarily better - buy a machine that's too large, and you'll risk wasting water and energy if you under-fill it. A machine that's too small means you'll have to do more washes.

Washing capacities

The amount a washer-dryer can clean in one go typically starts as little as 5kg (which is enough to wash 16 men's cotton shirts at once) and ranges up to 12kg, enough to wash an incredible 38 shirts at once.

A 7kg drum is average and is suitable for a medium-sized household. You could fit in 22 shirts - or a more typical load might comprise, for example, two pairs of men’s jeans, three pairs of children’s jeans, four men’s shirts, two bath towels, three small towels, three tea towels and two pillowcases.

Drying capacities

These are always smaller than a machine's wash capacity, typically ranging from 2.5kg to 8kg. That means that if you've filled the drum when washing, you should take out clothes before the drying starts, or the clothes may not dry very well.

Alhough the clothes you dry will be start off wet, the stated amount of clothes a washer-dryer can dry at once is always the dry weight of the clothes.

Just because two washer-dryers can wash the same amount of clothes doesn't mean they’ll be rated to dry the same amount of clothes. For example, a washer-dryer that can wash 7kg of wet clothes may be able to dry 5kg of laundry, or just 4kg. So make sure you check the drying capacity before you buy.

One kilogram less may not sound like much, but that’s equivalent to four shirts, or a pair of jeans with a shirt, or a bath towel with three hand towels. Generally, the more clothes you need to take out before drying, the less convenient you'll find the machine.