How we test washer-dryers

Is the washer-dryer quiet and easy to use?

We evaluate every machine's design and controls to assess how easy it is to use.

Indicator lights

We prefer large and bright lights, accompanied by a clearly marked and self-explanatory label, which is visible from standing and sitting positions.

Loading and removing washing

We look for a big drum and a large door with wide porthole that opens to 180 degrees and can be loaded easily from a standing or sitting position.

Detergent dispenser

This should be easy to open and close, with no sharp edges. It should require little force and dexterity to remove and replace for cleaning.

Buttons and dials

We look for clearly marked, well-spaced protruding buttons and dials, with descriptions that are self explanatory and easy to read. They should also be easy to grip and turn or activate.

Different sizes, textures and shapes, as well as noises that indicate a button has been successfully selected, are helpful to people with visual impairments.

Noise

We also measure how much noise the machine makes, since there's no way for you to tell this in the shop. Some washer-dryers are so quiet you'd hardly know they're running, while others are so loud you'll need to move your conversation to the next room.