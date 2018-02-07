Top five washer-dryers for 2018

We review washer-dryers on everything from how thoroughly they'll clean your clothes and how evenly they'll dry them, to how much it will cost to run.

You're ideally looking for a washer-dryer that washes as well as a washing machine and dries as well as a tumble dryer. Those that excel at in our tests become Best Buy washer-dryers.

We've seen big difference between the results of models we've tested, which has led to several being rated Don't Buy washer-dryers that you should avoid, and a whole host that will give you very average results.

To help you narrow down what you need, we've rounded up the best washer-dryers so you can choose one depending on what's important to you, whether it be having a large-capacity machine for a big family or a cheap model that won't break the bank.

