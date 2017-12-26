Hotpoint washer-dryers rated

Which washer-dryer brand?
You probably know the name, but only Which?'s in-depth research will tell you whether a Hotpoint washer-dryer will stand the test of time.
Hotpoint washer-dryers are owned by Whirlpool, which also owns Indesit and Creda. It was founded in California in 1911 and continues to be a well-known brand in the UK, as well as across the pond.
But what does all of this mean when it comes to how well Hotpoint washer-dryers actually wash and dry your clothes? Just because a brand has a high profile, that doesn't mean it always hits the mark with the machines it makes.
That's why we survey hundreds of washer-dryer owners every year to find out how reliable their machine is and which brands are worth considering. You can use our table below to see the average test score for Hotpoint washer-dryers, how reliable they are and to find out our expert verdict on buying one.
If you want, you can to head straight to our Hotpoint washer-dryer reviews to find out which, if any, have made the cut to become a Best Buy. Our reviews have also uncovered Don't Buy models that will leave your clothes damp in places, still stained and with remnants of washing power residue.
|Brand reliability rating based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2017 of 162 Hotpoint washer-dryer owners and is based on members' experience of that brand. Average test score based on results of models tested between January 2014 and November 2017. Table last updated Nov 2017.
How much do Hotpoint washer dryers cost?
Hotpoint is a middle-of-the-road washer-dryer brand, with many of its models costing between £300 and £500.
To put that into context, washer-dryers can cost more than £1,000, but many we have tested are around the £600 mark. So paying £400 for a washer-dryer isn't bad – we've even seen Best Buys costing this amount.
But just because we have seen cheaper Best Buys, that doesn't mean that buying a lower-cost models is risk free. We've seen brilliant models, and duds, in all price brackets.
Choosing the best Hotpoint washer dryer
Hotpoint washer-dryers have wash capacities of around 7kg to10kg – 7kg is about right for medium-sized families. Their drying capacities are between 4kg and 7kg. Big differences between the washing and drying capacities isn't uncommon, but make sure you know how much you'll need before you buy.
Some of Hotpoint's more recent machines have higher spin speeds, as much as 1,600rpm in some cases. You'd think that a higher spin speed would automatically mean your clothes will be dried quicker. But our tests have found that some slower machines can dry just as well, or better, than those with a high rpm.
Paying more for a Hotpoint washer-dryer is likely to get you more programs, including an anti-allergy cycle that claims to neutralises and remove up to 99.99% of allergens. It may also mean that the machine includes steam technology, which should help with the removal of stains and make clothes less crinkled when dried.
