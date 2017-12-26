Hotpoint washer-dryers rated

Hotpoint washer-dryers are owned by Whirlpool, which also owns Indesit and Creda. It was founded in California in 1911 and continues to be a well-known brand in the UK, as well as across the pond.

But what does all of this mean when it comes to how well Hotpoint washer-dryers actually wash and dry your clothes? Just because a brand has a high profile, that doesn't mean it always hits the mark with the machines it makes.

That's why we survey hundreds of washer-dryer owners every year to find out how reliable their machine is and which brands are worth considering. You can use our table below to see the average test score for Hotpoint washer-dryers, how reliable they are and to find out our expert verdict on buying one.

If you want, you can to head straight to our Hotpoint washer-dryer reviews to find out which, if any, have made the cut to become a Best Buy. Our reviews have also uncovered Don't Buy models that will leave your clothes damp in places, still stained and with remnants of washing power residue.

