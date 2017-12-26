Indesit washer-dryers rated

Which washer-dryer brand?
Looking for the best washer-dryer combo? If you're considering an Indesit, read on to find out how its washer-dryers score in our tests.
Indesit washer-dryers uesd to be made by an Italian appliance manufacturer. But the brand has been bought by American appliance giant Whirlpool, which also owns Creda and Hotpoint.
On this page, we reveal whether Indesit washer-dryers are a worth buying or not, using our years of testing know-how. You can find out how well Indesit washer-dryers tend to do in our tests, how many (if any) models have been awarded Best Buys, and whether we think you should buy one. But if you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Indesit washer-dryer reviews.
How much do Indesit washer-dryers cost?
If you're after a washer-dryer that comes in cheap, Indesit could be the brand for you, as the average cost of an Indesit is a little under £400. This sits Indesit washer-dryers alongside mid-priced brand Hotpoint, and considerably below a Samsung machine – expect to splash out around twice as much for one of those.
Choosing the best Indesit washer-dryer
Indesit washer-dryers tend to be quite basic machines with few features – a fact that's reflected in their price, so bear this in mind when you're comparing models and brands.
Washer-dryers can always wash a larger load than they can dry. The majority of Indesit washer-dryer models are between the 6-9kg wash capacity, but we have tested some that can wash up to 10kg of laundry. Most washer-dryers have a drying capacity of anywhere from 2.5kg to 8kg. We've found that Indesit models' capacity tends to be lower than some of its competitors.
Most of the Indesit washer-dryer models that we've reviewed tend to have an energy rating label of A. To put this in perspective, washer-dryers are energy rated between A and C, with A deemed to be the most energy-efficient and C the least.
But our tests have found that you can't always rely on the energy label to be assured you're buying an efficient model.