Indesit washer-dryers rated

How much do Indesit washer-dryers cost?

If you're after a washer-dryer that comes in cheap, Indesit could be the brand for you, as the average cost of an Indesit is a little under £400. This sits Indesit washer-dryers alongside mid-priced brand Hotpoint, and considerably below a Samsung machine – expect to splash out around twice as much for one of those.

Choosing the best Indesit washer-dryer

Indesit washer-dryers tend to be quite basic machines with few features – a fact that's reflected in their price, so bear this in mind when you're comparing models and brands.

Washer-dryers can always wash a larger load than they can dry. The majority of Indesit washer-dryer models are between the 6-9kg wash capacity, but we have tested some that can wash up to 10kg of laundry. Most washer-dryers have a drying capacity of anywhere from 2.5kg to 8kg. We've found that Indesit models' capacity tends to be lower than some of its competitors.

Most of the Indesit washer-dryer models that we've reviewed tend to have an energy rating label of A. To put this in perspective, washer-dryers are energy rated between A and C, with A deemed to be the most energy-efficient and C the least.

But our tests have found that you can't always rely on the energy label to be assured you're buying an efficient model.