Which washer-dryer brand?
Most reliable washer-dryer brands
By Matt Stevens
Every year we survey hundreds of washer-dryer owners to uncover the most and least reliable washer-dryer brands. Find out which top our table.
We survey thousands of washer-dryer owners to find out which brands are most prone to breakdowns and developing faults.
The drum not emptying of water, clothes not drying properly or the machine developing drum bearing problems are some of the most common faults owners experience with a washer dryer. You’re much less likely to fall victim to these problems if you choose a washer-dryer brand with a five-star reliability rating. Use the table below to see the reliability scores given to each brand based on how they behave in the homes of real owners.
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Reliability score
|88%
|86%
|79%
|78%
|71%
|69%
|64%
Table notes All ratings based on responses to a Which? member survey of 586 washer-dryer owners in October 2017 and use feedback on members' experiences of the brand that they own. The star ratings show how each brand's reliability score compares to other washer-dryer brands. Table last updated December 2017.
Which washer-dryer brand stays fault free longest?
You've told us that when you buy a washer-dryer, you expect it to last for 10 years before developing a fault. But our table below shows the washer-dryer brands that stay fault free the longest.
How washer-dryer brands compare
Washer-dryer owners have high expectations of their appliances – they've told us that they think their machines should be fault free for nine years. Our table shows that none of the brands can quite match the expectations of their owners, but many more of the most reliable brand's machines will remain fault free after 10 years, in comparison to the least reliable brand.
But the leading brand for reliability isn't the most loved, according to feedback from owners of its machines, who give it a customer score of just 61%. The most loved brand is given an impressive 81% by its owners.
You'll be able to buy a washer-dryer from the most reliable brand for well below the average price of a washer-dryer, which is £529.
Reliable washer-dryer Best Buys
Washer-dryers that excel in our cleaning and drying tests can only qualify as a Best Buy washer-dryer if the brand scores at least three out of five stars for reliability, based on our survey of owners. See all our washer-dryer Best Buys.
Common washer-dryer problems
More than 580 Which? members responded to our washer-dryer survey about common washer-dryer faults. These problems were reported most frequently:
- Not drying properly 20%
- Not emptying water 16%
- Drum bearing problems 7%
If your machine isn't drying properly, check that you're not overloading it. Washer-dryers have smaller drying capacities than washing ones. This means that if you have a full load of washing, you'll need to take some out before you start drying. Try drying smaller loads, in line with what's recommended in the manual, to see if drying improves.
If your washer-dryer isn't emptying, take a look at the instruction booklet to troubleshoot the problem and find out how to manually empty your machine. If this doesn't work, it will be time for most of us to call a professional to fix the problem.
Drum bearing problems can lead to the machine making a very loud noise when spinning. In some cases, where the drum can't economically be repaired, it could be time for a new machine. But the drums on some machines can be stripped down quite easily, and if this is the case, it will be worthwhile having your machine repaired by an expert.
A washer-dryer may look impressive in the shop, but how will you find out how well it washes clothes and dries them before buying it?
When we test washer-dryers, we see how well they wash cottons and synthetics and we then check their drying prowess on the same kinds of fabrics. And we carry out more than 50 ease-of-use assessments for each washer-dryer we test to help you to find the best one for your money.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid
costly mistakes. Compare washer-dryers and find the best one for you using our full washer-dryer reviews.