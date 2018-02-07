Top five washing machines for 2018

Not found the product for you in the table above? Browse all our washing machine reviews.

About our best washing machines

Recommendations and test scores in the table above are correct as of November 2017. These are our recommendations, based on the scores generated by our reviews for the best washing machines for different buyers' needs.

The best washing machines clean clothes fantastically on the commonly used programs, thoroughly rinse them to get rid of detergent and are easy to use. They're also energy and water efficient, and not too noisy.

All Best Buy washing machines come from reliable brands – or have a five-year warranty

No one should end up shelling out their hard-earned cash on a washing machine that breaks down prematurely or is anything less than fantastic at washing clothes.

That's why we thoroughly review all washing machines by putting each through at least a month of rigorous laboratory tests to see how well they do all of the above. Take a look at the Don't Buy washing machines that fail to make the grade.