Smart washing machines explained

Smart new wi-fi-enabled washing machines are starting to hit the shops, but what exactly are they, how do they work and how much will they cost you? We’ve taken the opportunity to review the technology and explain everything you need to know about doing the laundry via your smart phone.

What is a smart washing machine?

A smart washing machine app allows you to set your washing machine remotely using your phone – maybe when you’re on the train to work, doing the shopping or while you’re in the garden. In fact, you'll be able to set your washing machine from anywhere you can connect to the internet.

So, if you’ve ever gone to the trouble of dragging the laundry basket downstairs, separating your whites from your colours, and filling the machine with detergent, only to forget to switch it on, a smart washing machine could come in handy for you.

