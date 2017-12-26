Which Washing Machine Should You Buy?

We tested a selection of washing machines, including pairs of faster and slower machines from leading brands, to find out how fast they spin, how long they’re at top speed for and whether this makes a difference to how dry your laundry is at the end of the wash. Our tests showed that:

In each of the pairs of machines we tested, the slower machine was just as effective at spinning away water. One 1,400rpm Indesit was at its fastest for 70 seconds less than a 1,200rpm machine from the same brand (as shown in the image, above).

And a 1,600rpm AEG reached its maximum speed for a minute less than a 1,400rpm.

We found similar patterns with pairs of Beko and Bosch machines, and we unearthed one 1,600rpm Candy that at its fastest failed to hit 1,500rpm. In the case of the Indesit, the slower machine spins clothes almost 1,100 times more at its top speed than the quicker one. No surprise then that it’s just as good as its stablemate with ‘go-faster’ stripes.

It’s worth noting that washing machines only need to hit their advertised top speed for 60 seconds when qualifying for their energy label.

How much do washing machines cost to run?

Working out which is the best value washing machine is more than just about the ticket price. You'll want to find out how much it costs to run and you won't find this out from the label. We've combined everything we know about washing machines into our lifetime cost calculator below. It will tell you how much your machine will cost you to run over the time you own it, including the purchase price and energy costs. And as not everyone owns a washing machine for the same length of time, you can see the total costs based on owning a machine from anywhere between three years and 12 years.

Our energy calculations are based on each washing machine being used three times a week to wash an 80% full load of cottons, which is how we know most people use their machines.

What do washing machine energy ratings mean?

Energy ratings on washing machines are meant to help you choose a more energy-efficient model. They go from A+++ (the most efficient) to A. Before December 2013, D was the lowest rating – so it’s possible you may come across an older machine with a rating lower than A – but it’s unlikely.

The official EU Energy Label is two-thirds based on the 60°C cotton program. When we test washing machines, we measure how much energy and water they use based on the 40°C cotton program, as this is the most commonly used wash program by Which? members.

From our tests, we then work out how much each machine will cost to run. Our tests have revealed A+++ models that actually cost more to run than A+ models.

Is it worth paying for an A+++ energy-rated washing machine?

Energy running costs can vary from under £20 to more than £100 per year.

On average, a washing machine will add £34 to your bills.

Running costs are largely influenced by drum size.

Some of the most efficient machines we’ve tested do a bad job of cleaning.

We’ve found A+ machines that cost less to run than A+++ washing machines