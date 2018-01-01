Travelling to the hospital or birth centre in labour

From working out your journey to the birth centre to sorting out parking at the hospital, we help you and your birth partner plan for the nitty gritty logistics of giving birth.

Whether you’re pregnant or the birth partner, when labour finally starts there’s a surprising number of things to keep track of before you even get to at the birth centre or labour ward. Read on for our top tips on how to plan for going to the maternity unit, so the arrival of your little one can run as smoothly as possible.

What should I do if I think I’m in labour?

When you notice the first exciting signs of labour, the best thing to do is to stay home and time your contractions. This is also a good time to contact your birth partner if they don’t live with you, so they can make sure they’re ready to come support you.

Once you think you’re in active labour, you or your birth partner should phone up the number for the birth centre or labour ward where you’re planning to give birth to get advice. You probably have this number written at the front of your maternity notes, but otherwise you can look up the contact details for your local hospital or birth centre.

Some birth centres may send a midwife to see you at home before you come in, but in most cases they’ll speak to you over the phone to check that:

You’re at the right stage of labour to come in

The labour ward or birth centre is open and has room for you.

“We phoned the midwives a few times, and after about three hours of very painful contractions we went to the birth centre. When I got in, the woman who met us said: “Oh, you must be Catherine, I recognise your screaming from the phone!” Read Cat’s birth story

If you’re having a home birth, now’s the time to contact your midwife to let them know that your labour’s starting, so they can come to support you.

Going to the hospital or birth centre by car

Reading up on how to get to the maternity unit and how the parking works before labour starts can be the difference between a (as things go) calm car journey and a panicked one on the day when your little one decides to make an appearance.

Route and journey time

Make sure you know the best route to drive to the birth centre or labour ward and how long the journey will take. You can even try driving there at a few different times of day if you live far away or in an area with a lot of congestion, so you know how long the journey takes at peak traffic times.

Knowing a backup route can also be a good idea, just in case there are road works or other traffic problems.

“My first labour was very fast so my main fear was that we wouldn’t make it to the birth centre if the birth was even quicker this time. So we put towels in the car and my husband was prepared in case he had to help me deliver the baby while we were stuck in traffic.” Read Fiona’s birth story

Labour wards and birth centres sometimes have to close temporarily, for example if they’re at full capacity. So for complete reassurance, you may also want to check the location of other maternity units near you, so you’re not stumped on the day if you can’t go to your first choice.

Look up your local birth centre or labour ward to see how many times they’ve had to shut in the past year.

Drop-off and parking

Many large hospitals have a dedicated entrance for the maternity wards, so it can be a good idea to visit in advance to make sure you’re going to the right part of the hospital and won’t have to trawl through long hospital corridors to get to the labour ward or birth centre.

Other things to bear in mind is where you’re going to park, whether there are any special arrangements for cars arriving with a woman in labour, and if there’s a parking charge and how to pay it.

Use our Birth Choice tool to visit the page dedicated to your local unit to find out about car parking and other useful facilities on site, like vending machines and cafes.

A lot of maternity units arrange tours where you can check out the delivery rooms and other facilities. Use our Visiting your local maternity unit checklist to make the most of the tour.

Birth partner’s car journey checklist

Make sure you have the items on this list ready in advance, preferably a month before the due date as babies can arrive at unexpected times, so you’re as ready as possible for the big day.

Keep the car topped up with petrol at all times.

Have the route worked out, preferably with a printed map and address details in case of wifi problems on the way.

Know where the entrance to the labour ward or birth centre is so you can drop off the mum-to-be as close to it as possible.

Be aware of the parking arrangements on site, and bring change for the parking machine if necessary.

Know where the mum’s hospital bag is so you can put it in the car, and remember to bring a bag of essentials for yourself as well.

Be aware of where the maternity notes and birth plan are kept are so you can bring those – they’re essential in the labour ward or birth centre.

Make sure your phone is charged, you never know if you need to make a call to the maternity unit when you’re en-route.

Put some towels and water in the car, just in case you get stuck in traffic or labour progresses a lot faster than expected.

Download this checklist to keep at hand on your phone as the due date approaches.

Advice for every step of your pregnancy We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox. Sign me up

Can I get a taxi when I’m in labour?

Most women go to the hospital or labour ward by car, but if you don’t have access to one and there’s nobody locally who can drive you, you should be able to take a taxi instead if you’re in the early stages of labour.

Taxi companies (and drivers) can vary a lot in how accommodating they are to women in labour, so you may want to call up some local taxi companies in advance and talk to them about their policies. You can also ask your midwife or maternity unit if they have a taxi company that they recommend.

On the day, have your birth partner talk to and arrange the taxi, including working out the route if necessary and arranging payment, and bring some folded towels to sit on. One good thing about going in a taxi as opposed to in your own car is that your partner can sit next to you and support you during the journey, rather than focusing on driving.

What if I don’t have enough time to get to a maternity unit?

If you think your labour is progressing really quickly and you’re about to give birth at home unexpectedly, you should call your nearest maternity unit or an ambulance immediately.

The maternity unit may be able to send out a home birth team of midwives if you’d be happy to give birth at home and it’s safe for you to do so, or otherwise send an ambulance to help you.

In the case where neither an ambulance nor midwives can make it to you before the baby is born, the midwives in the maternity unit can guide you or your birth partner over the phone until help arrives.

Should I call an ambulance when I’m in labour?

Using an ambulance to get to your planned place of birth isn’t usually necessary. However, there are situations where you need emergency care in labour and it wouldn’t be safe for you to travel to the nearest hospital or birth centre by car or taxi.

For example, if you’re at home and start bleeding heavily or have a cord prolapse, it’s really important that you lay down and be as still as possible until the emergency services can get to you to make sure both you and your baby are as safe as possible.

It can be comforting to know that all paramedic are trained in labour and birth and best placed to help you if it’s not safe for you to travel on your own.

If you’re not sure if you should call an ambulance, you can always contact your nearest maternity unit for advice. They can arrange for an ambulance to be sent to you if necessary, and give you advice on what to do until the paramedics arrive.

More from Which?

NHS vs private health care: From 3D scans to private midwives, this guide covers what’s available before, during and after the birth.

Antenatal classes: We go through what you can expect to be covered in the classes and how to find one locally to you.

Pain relief during labour: Explore which types of pain relief you can have during labour at home, in a birth centre and in a labour ward.