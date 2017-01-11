Looking for a cheap fridge in 2017?

Fridges don’t have to cost the earth to keep your food fresher for longer.

Perhaps your wallet is feeling a bit light after Christmas, or maybe you just don’t fancy forking out a fortune on a big white box to keep your food chilled. Either way, you’re in luck. We’ve just tested eight new fridges, including several cheap and cheerful models.

If you’re set on a Best Buy fridge, but only want to spend a couple of hundred pounds or less, you’ll need to comb the sales. But all is not lost if you don’t spot any bargains.

There are plenty of fridges, including some of those we’ve just tested, that narrowly miss out on being Best Buys, and yet cost a fraction of the price.

Read on for our tips on picking up a cheap fridge. Or, head straight to our fridge reviews to pick out the perfect model for your budget – and avoid our new Don’t Buy.

Buying a cheap fridge

If you’re on a tight budget, use our reviews to look for fridges that get five stars for chilling power and receive very few, if any, ratings below three stars.

A fridge with top marks for chilling power will help to prevent bacteria from eating into the lifespan of your food. You should throw less food away as a result, helping you cut down your supermarket spend.

Whether you’re looking for a freestanding fridge of any size or an under-counter integrated fridge, we’ve tested models that meet these criteria and cost less than £200.

But tall integrated fridges tend to cost more than double that, so you might want to read our advice on how to buy the best integrated fridge.

Fridge maintenance and running costs

Bagging a bargain isn’t just a case of finding the best price in the shops. To maximise your potential savings, you also need to consider reliability and running costs.

Which? members told us they expect a new fridge to last 12 years before developing a fault. Even the most efficient under-counter fridge would cost roughly £252 to run over that amount of time, while some tall fridges with ice boxes would cost up to £480.

And costs could rise even further if your fridge develops a fault. More than a quarter of fridges made by the least reliable brand develop a fault within the first ten years.

Check our list of the most reliable fridge brands and use the fridge energy cost calculator on our energy-efficient fridges page before snapping up that tempting-looking bargain.

Which? latest fridge reviews

Hotpoint CTF55P – freestanding, under-counter (£170)

Hotpoint CTL55K – freestanding, under-counter (£170)

Hotpoint HFA1 – built-in, under-counter (£305)

Hotpoint HLA1 – built-in, under-counter (£299)

Hotpoint HS1801AA – built-in, tall (£479)

Hotpoint SDAH1832K – freestanding, tall (£439)

Indesit DLAA50 – freestanding, under-counter (£160)

Indesit SIAA55 – freestanding, tall (£229)

Prices correct as of January 2017.

