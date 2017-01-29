Which? reveals highest scoring slow cooker ever

Our top-scoring slow cooker makes tasty, tender casseroles

We’ve been stewing our way through piles of beef, chicken and vegetables to discover which of the nine slow cookers reviewed for 2017 can turn out perfectly cooked meals.

Slow cookers from big brands including Breville, Crock-Pot and Morphy Richards were put to the test, along with some cheaper own-brand options from Asda, Sainsburys and Tesco.

Some models disappointed, turning out watery stews with chewy meat. But we also uncovered a gem that scored an impressive 86% making it our highest scoring slow cooker ever.

Which slow cooker is right for you?

Slow cookers come in a variety of sizes, from a compact 1.5 litres – enough for two – to a cavernous 6.5 litres, which should comfortably feed seven to eight people.

Prices can vary wildly, but paying more doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get more cooking space. We’ve seen 6.5 litre models which cost just £20, while the priciest options cost more than £100. Whichever size you decide to go for, we’ve found some excellent cheap options. But you might find you want to splash out for extra features that make getting dinner on the table easier.

The Crock-Pot DuraCeramic Sauté slow cooker has a removable cooking pot that can be used on all types of hob, including induction. If you prefer to brown your meat on the hob before slow cooking, this could appeal. But at £99, it’s the most expensive model we’ve reviewed for 2017.

Not just for casseroles

Slow cookers can make more than just beef casserole, but you’ll need to adapt favourite recipes to get the best out of them. A good instruction booklet with recipe suggestions and guidance on how to do this can make all the difference to how successful your slow cooking is.

We’ve found big differences between the best and worst models on this front though. The best models provide booklets with a range of inspiring recipes, including steamed puds, pulled pork and even how to cook fish. But others give confusing information or don’t provide any recipes or cooking times at all.

We rate each slow cooker for how useful the cooking information it provides is. For more advice, see our guide on how to use your slow cooker.

2017 slow cooker reviews

The full list of slow cookers we’ve just tested is below – click on the links to read the individual reviews.

Prices correct as of 27 January 2017.

