Beko vs Hotpoint fridge freezers

If you’re looking for a cheap fridge freezer, you’ll be pleased to hear we’ve just pitted reasonably priced models from Beko and Hotpoint against each other in our tough chilling and freezing tests.

The Beko CFG1582DB (pictured, above right) is perhaps the most tempting on paper. But it’s up against stiff competition from the Hotpoint H9A1EWO3 (above left).

Keep reading to find out how the Beko and the Hotpoint compare, or choose your favourite from our list of Best fridge freezers.

Beko and Hotpoint reviews

At first glance, the black Beko CFG1582DB looks a better bet than the white Hotpoint H9A1EWO3.

It only costs £300 and is no less efficient for its size than the Hotpoint, so you needn’t worry about high running costs reducing value for money. It’s also frost-free, so you’ll never need to defrost the freezer by hand. When you throw in a water dispenser, the Beko looks pretty hard to beat.

But while the Hotpoint costs 23% more (£369 at the time of writing), it contains 33% more usable storage space. You’ll be glad of that extra space if you do big weekly shops, or tend to pack your fridge freezer to the rafters around Christmas time.

And although it isn’t frost free, it does come with super-cool and fast-freeze settings. Designed to provide a burst of chilling and freezing power, these functions should help to keep your food in the best possible condition.

You may want to only use them when you’re filling your fridge freezer up with loads of fresh food, though, because frequent use is likely to push up your energy bills.

Follow the links below to compare the reviews of each fridge freezer in more detail:

How reliable are Beko and Hotpoint fridge freezers?

Before you buy any fridge freezer, it’s prudent to check how reliable the brand is. Otherwise, you may be inadvertently increasing the odds of shelling out a fortune on repairs in future.

If you’re thinking about a Beko or Hotpoint, it’s worth knowing that one of these brands came out as poor in our ratings for the most reliable fridge freezer brands. When we asked around 2,000 fridge freezer owners in October 2016 about their fridge freezers, almost a third reported a fault from this brand within the first five years of use.

