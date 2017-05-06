Which? reveals top spiralizer picks for 2017

Our kitchen gadget experts have been getting themselves in a twist turning carrots, courgettes and sweet potatoes into mountains of vegetable spaghetti to find out which spiralizers are worth buying in 2017.

Spiralizing – the hot trend originating from Japan – shows no signs of slowing down, as people look to get more veg in their diet. But which spiralizer is the best bet for creating colourful curls to transform your salads and make a satisfying pasta substitute?

We’ve tried the newest and most popular spiralizers around, from budget retailer Aldi’s electric version, to JML’s cheap Veggetti handheld spiralizer, and Amazon bestseller the Müeller Spiral-Pro.

Find out which spiralizers we recommend for fuss-free courgetti, and which ones are versatile enough to handle anything from courgettes to celeriac, by checking out our spiralizer top picks for 2017.

Which spiralizer is right for you?

With some supermarkets charging as much as £7 a kilo for pre-prepared spiralized ‘courgetti’ – more than three times as much as loose courgettes cost – now could be a good time to buy a spiralizer. But which one is right for you?

There are four main types of spiralizer to choose from. Which one is best for you depends on what, and how often, you want to spiralize.

Horizontal spiralizers

Cost: £15 – £35

Probably the most popular type of spiralizer. By turning a handle, they allow you to push your chosen vegetables across a blade to create lengthy vegetable spaghetti. You won’t need to prep your veg much beforehandm as most can easily fit a variety of veg shapes.

Vertical spiralizers

Cost: £15 – £35

Vertical spiralizers are similar to horizontal spiralizers, except that – as the name suggests – vegetables are spiralized vertically as opposed to horizontally. These can sometimes be a bit easier to use, but you may need to chop carrots and courgettes down to size to fit them, so you could end up with shorter noodles.

Handheld spiralizers

Cost: £5 – £15

These are usually the cheapest option. They look like giant pencil sharpeners, and that’s exactly how you use them to turn long thin veg, such as carrots and courgettes, into noodles. Handheld manual spiralizers require a little elbow grease but win on the storage front, as they’re small enough to pop into a drawer once you’re done.

Electric spiralizers

Cost £25 – £50

These automatic spiralizers work like a food processor, automatically transforming veg into noodles. They save time and effort, but are generally more expensive than manual versions. If you regularly spiralize, a good electric model will save you the arm ache and reward you with perfect spirals.

Find out more about the different types of spiralizer, along with advice on how much to pay, in our guide to choosing a spiralizer.

Which? spiralizer recommendations

We’ve wrestled with nearly 20 of the most popular and widely available spiralizers so you don’t have to. Some turned out perfect spirals with minimum fuss, but others were hard to use and left a mess of scrappy noodles in their wake. Our new spiralizer first look reviews for 2017 include the following models:

Aldi Ambiano electric spiralizer, £29

JML Veggetti, £12

Joseph Joseph Spiro, £16

Lakeland Easy Store spiralizer, £35

Müeller Spiral-Pro, £30

Oxo Good Grips Three Blade spiralizer, £22

Salter Easy-Store spiralizer, £15

Tower T19014 electric spiralizer, £25

Three of these models impressed enough for us to recommend them as top picks, along with two 2016 models that we think are still head and shoulders above the rest. Whether you’ve decided you need an electric, handheld or horizontal model, we’ve uncovered the best spiralizer for you – along with some great cheaper options for those on a budget.

Check out all our spiralizers buying advice.

Vegetable spaghetti recipes

While vegetable spaghetti made from courgettes, known as courgetti, is arguably the most popular choice for spiralizer lovers, you can give many of your favourite recipes a curly makeover, and plenty of other veg can be spiralized, too. Check out recipes for spiralized potato rosti, or sweet potato hash for a new take on this breakfast treat.

Prices correct as of 5 May 2017.