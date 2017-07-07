Nespresso unveils new capsule coffee machines

Nespresso has launched three new coffee machines for 2017, giving Nespresso fans more choice than ever before.

The bumper crop of new machines includes two premium coffee makers – the Nespresso Creatista and Nespresso Expert – which both offer increased customisation options. There’s also a cheap and compact Nespresso machine – the Essenza Mini – for coffee enthusiasts on a budget.

Find out more about the new machines below. Alternatively, you can head straight to our first look review of the Nespresso Creatista Plus and the Krups Nespresso Expert.

What you get with the new Nespresso machines

Nespresso Creatista and Creatista Plus

The Nespresso Creatista is, as the name suggests, all about giving you more creative choice. You can choose from eight coffee cup size options and pick the temperature for both your coffee and milk.

The fully automated steam wand will allow you to produce up to 11 different milk foam textures, depending on the model. There are two versions available, both made by Sage (the coffee machine brand endorsed by Heston Blumenthal):

Nespresso Creatista, £400 – has three milk temperature settings, four milk frothing textures, and a 10-second heat-up time.

has three milk temperature settings, four milk frothing textures, and a 10-second heat-up time. Nespresso Creatista Plus, £450 – 11 milk temperature settings, four frothing textures and a three-second heat-up time.

You shouldn’t need to brush up on your knowledge of coffee beans or learn how to steam milk like a barista to use this machine. Nespresso says the Creatista will deliver you café-quality flat whites, lattes, cappuccinos and more, with minimal effort.

Read the Nespresso Creatista Plus first look review to get our first impressions, or to see which coffee machines we recommend for a top-notch cappuccino, check our coffee machine reviews.

Nespresso Expert

The Nespresso Expert has a slim, wall-hugging profile and minimalist design. It’s all about convenience and simplicity, while also giving you more control over your coffee.

A boon for those used to a hotter drink, it allows you you to adjust the temperature of your coffee – you can choose between warm, hot and very hot. You also get four different coffee cup size options, including Nespresso’s new, longer, Americano coffee.

Like the Nespresso Prodigio, the Expert is a ‘smart’ coffee machine, meaning you can control it from your phone or tablet via the Nespresso app. This means you can program your morning coffee to be ready when you wake up, and keep track of your machine’s water tank level. Prices for the Expert start at £250, and the version with milk frother costs £300.

Read the Nespresso Expert first look review, to find out what we thought of it.

Nespresso Essenza Mini

Costing £90 for the basic version, and £140 for the version with Nespresso’s Aeroccino milk frother, the Essenza Mini is a super-compact capsule machine with a streamlined design.

It’s available in two different shapes, depending on whether you opt for the Krups or Magimix version. Nespresso says the Essenza Mini is its most compact machine yet, but that the smaller footprint doesn’t mean a compromise on taste.

You can see how other compact Nespresso models like the Pixie, U and Inissia fared in our tough lab tests by checking our Nespresso coffee machine reviews.

New Sage and DeLonghi coffee machines

It’s not just Nespresso that has been busy unveiling new coffee machines. Here are two more key launches from UK Coffee Week 2017:

DeLonghi Dedica Style, £220

This update of the popular DeLonghi Dedica coffee machine – one of the most compact ground coffee machines around – has a new adjustable cappuccino system and drip tray.

DeLonghi says this makes it easier to make a wider range of milky coffees, including the trendy flat white.

We’ve already tested the original model – get our verdict in the DeLonghi Dedica coffee machine review.

Sage The Oracle Touch, £2,200

This new version of the super-premium Oracle coffee machine – available from August 2017 – has a large colour touchscreen. It does away with all the dials and buttons of the previous version and offers next-level automation, so you can simply swipe to your favourite drink and let it do the work.

We’ve just tested the original Oracle, along with several other premium bean-to-cup coffee machines. See how it measured up in the Sage Oracle coffee machine review.

Which? verdict on the new coffee machines

There’s plenty to like here. While the high price of the Oracle will put it out of most people’s reach, the premium Nespresso models offer the same capsule convenience that Nespresso fans love but with increased customisation. We’re interested to see how the fully automatic milk frothing wand fares, and how hot that ‘very hot’ coffee really is.

We are trying out the Nespresso Creatista and Expert in-house to bring you our first impressions, while we wait for the official verdict from our coffee machine tests later in the summer. If you can’t wait to buy a new machine, check out our reviews to find the best coffee machine for you.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save