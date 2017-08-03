Lidl launches cheap £12 spiralizer

The Ernesto spiralizer from Lidl goes on sale today. At £12, it’s cheap compared with other spiralizers of this type, which usually retail for between £20 and £35.

This low-cost kitchen gadget also includes a citrus press and grater attachment, which give it added versatility over rivals. We’ve seen these extras on the Cuisique Premium Spiralizer (£30, currently unavailable), but most offer between one and four different-sized noodle blades.

The Ernesto spiralizer is only available while stocks last, but does that mean you should race to Lidl to snap it up? Read on to find out whether we think it’s a good deal.

Top spiralisers – discover which models we recommend.

Great value spiralizer or one to avoid?

Not content to undercut rival spiralizers on price, Lidl’s offering also has some extras that could give it the edge over other cheap models.

It has four attachments for making thin or thick noodles, such as courgetti, and wider vegetable ribbons – handy if you want to try your hand at butternut squash tagliatelle. It also features a grating blade and citrus press juicing attachment with a one-litre container so you can ensure you easily get your five-a-day of fruit and veg.

Not all spiralizers have a container to catch the noodles, so this is a useful extra to prevent a messy worktop.

Which spiralizer is right for you?

Spiralizers are a popular way of swapping carb-heavy pasta for spaghetti made from courgettes, carrots and a range of other vegetables. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes and, while the majority are table-top designs, there are a number of useful handheld models available, too.

We’ve found that vertical-feed designs (such as this Lidl model) tend to be easier to use and produce more consistent noodles, but there are exceptions.

Electric spiralizers work like a food processor and can cut down the time needed to prepare your vegetables. However, they can be less versatile, as they work best with long, thin vegetables such as courgettes, and you’ll need to cut rounder veg to fit.

Should you buy Lidl’s £12 spiralizer?

While you get a decent range of accessories with this spiralizer, as well as a handy noodle container, we’ve found that one spiralizer with a similar design wasn’t quite up there with the best models we’ve tried out. You’ll also need to cut your veg to fit, so if you want really long noodles, this probably isn’t the one for you.

Before you buy, it’s worth checking our spiralizer buying guide to find out the pros and cons of the different types, and checking our spiralizer reviews to see our top picks.

If smoothies are more your thing, Lidl is also putting its £30 Nutrition Mixer Pro blender back on sale from Friday 4 August 2017. We’ve tried out this cheaper alternative to the popular NutriBullet blender – get our verdict in the full Lidl Nutrition Mixer Pro first look review.