Best Buy activity tracker revealed

The latest wearable results are in, including devices from Fitbit, Garmin, Huawei and Samsung. We’ve uncovered a great new Best Buy fitness tracker that balances features with a high-resolution screen and ease of use.

We tested four of the newest wearables from big brands, including the first smartwatch from Fitbit – the Ionic – and the latest activity tracker from Samsung, the Gear Fit 2 Pro. The devices ranged in price from under £100, to over £300. While pricier activity trackers and smartwatches may have more when it comes to features, we found no correlation between price and performance.

One of the wearables impressed with an eight-day battery life per charge, while another had a battery life that’s one of the shortest we’ve ever seen: just over one day of battery based on average use, meaning you won’t want to stray too far from your charger.

Here we take a look at the devices on test, including the Fitbit Ionic, Garmin Vivosmart 3, Huawei Watch 2 Sport and Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro.

Fitbit Ionic

The Fitbit Ionic is the first smartwatch from activity tracker brand Fitbit. Its smart functionality aims to make your life easier, alongside the fitness tracking capabilities we’ve come to expect from Fitbit. So did it deliver?

In our full Fitbit Ionic review we reveal whether this watch is truly smart, or deserves to go back to school.

Garmin Vivosmart 3

The Vivosmart 3 is a slimline activity tracker from Garmin that has a built-in heart-rate monitor, and can track your stress levels and VO2 max estimates to keep an eye on your oxygen consumption during exercise. When we first looked at it we liked the lightweight and unobtrusive design, so how did it perform in our accuracy tests?

We reveal what our testers thought of this simple device, whether it accurately tracked activity, and how long the battery life is in our full Garmin Vivosmart 3 review.

Huawei Watch 2 Sport

This sporty smartwatch has a built-in heart-rate monitor and GPS, plus a range of smart functions. It’s styled like a classic analogue watch, and has a 390 x 390 resolution OLED touchscreen. When our wearables expert tried it out, they felt that the battery life seemed a little short.

So how did it perform in our battery life testing? And should the Huawei Watch 2 Sport be on your wish list? Read our full review to find out.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

The Gear Fit2 Pro is the latest activity tracker from Samsung. It’s full of features, and has a high price tag to match. But when it comes to monitoring your health and fitness, is this device a pro or an amateur?

We reveal all in our full Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro review.

