Hisense TVs reviewed: can they match Samsung and LG?

Chinese brand Hisense is doing its best to break into the rarefied atmosphere occupied by LG and Samsung.

Hisense may be looking on with envy for now, but it isn’t a brand that shows any sign of giving up. Will its 2017 batch of low-cost ‘ULED’ TVs finally see it take its seat at the table, or does Hisense still fall short?

Speaking of LG and Samsung, a few of their TVs have sneaked into the lab too. We’ve tested LG’s flagship LED model to see if it’s a match for its OLEDs, and a 32-inch TV from Samsung. Now considered small, 32-inch sets rarely fare well in our tests. Can this one buck the trend?

Top TVs for 2017 – get incredible sound and brilliant picture on these exceptional sets

Hisense H55N6800

Leading the charge for Hisense is this 55-inch Ultra HD TV. LG, along with Panasonic and Sony, has based its range on OLED screens. Samsung makes QLED screens, and Hisense has the lesser-known ULED.

Unlike OLED, ULED is a combination of 20 different technologies, including UltraSmooth Motion, Ultra Local Dimming and Ultra Wide Colour Gamut. All these buzzwords and marketing terms can make you feel like you’re being (U)led up the garden path. But if all that fancy tech makes for a better picture than OLED and QLED, it will show in our testing.

The N6800 is 4K with HDR and comes with Freeview Play and Freeview HD built in. There’s also a smaller 50-inch model, the H50N6800.

On paper, this TV has everything going for it: all the latest display technology, smart features and an easy to use interface. All this for £679, less than half the price of comparable sets from LG and Samsung.

Is it too good to be true, or is this the TV that will make Hisense a household name? Head to our Hisense H55N6800 review to find out.

Hisense H49N5700

Sitting below the 6800 range is the 55-, 49- and 43-inch 5700 sets. They are all 4K with HDR, but with their thicker, more plasticky bezels, they aren’t as attractive to look at as the range-topping 6800s.

They aren’t ULED either, only LED. That doesn’t necessarily mean the picture will be worse, as we’ve found plenty of Best Buy LED TVs in the past.

The smart features are the same across the 6800 and 5700 ranges, so you’ll still be able to access streaming services and streaming apps using the built-in wi-fi.

It has Freeview Play too, which combines services such as BBC iPlayer and All 4 with an electronic programme guide.

Is ULED better than LED, or do Hisense’s cheaper sets rule the roost? To read our expert verdict on all these TVs, click through to our Hisense H55N5700, Hisense H49N5700 and Hisense H43N5700 reviews.

Samsung UE32M4000

This Samsung TV is pared back to the extreme. With no smart features, 4K or HDR, it’s a no frills 720p HD Ready set. It’s priced accordingly at £269. But with Hisense able to price 4K sets at just over £400, it makes Samsung’s budget TV look expensive.

Even at 32 inches, it’s unusual not to have a Full HD display. It means there’s a lot of pressure on this set to deliver an excellent 720p picture.

The lack of features does mean it’s easy to use though, with a well laid out electronic programme guide.

See if the UE32M4000 is a fitting swansong for a dying breed of TVs, or a cheap set you should avoid, in our Samsung UE32M4000 review.

LG 55SJ950V

At £1,499, this LED TV from LG is as expensive as some OLED sets. Is there a still a market for pricey LED sets when OLED models are available for the same price?

We’d expect nothing less than a stellar 4K picture for a TV that costs more than £1,000 – and sound quality to match. It has a wealth of smart features and the cool Magic Remote to help you navigate. The new remote has a handy quick access feature that lets you jump straight to specific apps from the number keys.

As well as popular catch up apps, such as iPlayer and All 4, it also comes with Freeview Play, making it easier to navigate to your favourite shows as well as ones you might have missed.

Has LG made unnecessary competition for itself, or is its OLED set the clear winner? Here’s our LG 55SJ950V review, and you can also see what we thought of the LG OLED55B7V.

Still not sure what to opt for? Read our guide to How to buy the best TV.