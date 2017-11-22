Uber hid massive data breach from customers and drivers

A 2016 data breach at ride-hailing app Uber saw 57 million user records accessed, the firm has now confessed.

Names, email addresses and mobile numbers were stolen from 57 million Uber users globally, including customers and drivers. Around 600,000 drivers in the US had their driving licence numbers stolen.

In an open letter new Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he’d recently learned that in late 2016 ‘two individuals outside the company had inappropriately accessed user data stored on a third-party cloud-based service.’

Uber identified the two individuals and ‘obtained assurances that the downloaded data had been destroyed.’

The Information Commissioner’s Office – the data watchdog – has slammed Uber following the revelations, saying they raise ‘huge concerns around Uber’s data protection policies and ethics.’ It’s now investigating the scale and impact on UK customers.

Responding to the news, Which? Managing Director of Home Products and Services Alex Neill said: ‘Uber’s data breach – and the fact that it’s been hidden – will worry customers and drivers alike. It’s critical that the company does all that it can to ensure affected people get clear information about what’s happened.

‘Data breaches are becoming more and more common and yet the protections for consumers are lagging behind. The UK Government should use the Data Protection Bill to give independent bodies the power to seek collective redress on behalf of affected customers when a company has failed to take sufficient action following a data breach.’

Customers in the dark

Affected drivers are being notified and offered free credit monitoring and ID theft protection – but Uber has decided not to extend this courtesy to the millions of affected customers.

This means individual customers have no way of knowing whether they were affected.

Uber says it’s not seen evidence of fraud or misuse linked to the incident, but it’s monitoring the affected accounts and has flagged them for additional fraud protection.