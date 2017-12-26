Which? Boxing Day quiz: how canny a consumer are you?

Now the feasting of Christmas Day is over, sit back, relax and see who’s the brightest star, with our Which? Boxing Day quiz.

We’ve been looking back over some of the key consumer moments of 2017. Can you remember which supermarket held onto its top spot as the largest UK supermarket chain? How much do you know about the newly announced Drones Bill and why were we all talking about the iPhone this year?

Pit your wits against these questions and more in our Boxing Day quiz.



</p> <section> <h2>Which? Boxing Day Quiz</h2> <p>How much can you remember about key consumer moments from this year?</p> </section> <section> <h2>1. Which retailer announced plans in August this year to let customers try out a mattress by spending the night in-store?</h2> </section> <section> <h3>Which brand of smart smoke alarm was found to be not so smart in Which? September 2017?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>In September 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William celebrated the announcement of their third child being on its way. Kate reportedly used a Nipper three-wheeler for Princess Charlotte. To make sure all parents (not just royal ones) get a pushchair that will withstand all walkabouts we wheel each model we test over a bumpy treadmill. But how far do we push it?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>In August 2017, Lidl overtook Waitrose to become the seventh-biggest supermarket brand in the UK. But which of these household names holds the top spot?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>In October 2017, what TV brand did we call out as the biggest challenger to Samsung for the coming year?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Apple launched the iPhone X in November 2017, priced at a whopping £999. But, when did Apple launch the first iPhone?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which major airline scrapped free food on short-haul flights in 2017, replacing it with the chance to buy M&S sandwiches?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>In November 2017, the Bank of England increased the base rate by 0.25%. How long has it been since the base rate increased?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>What did the government announce in November 2017 that it aims to introduce next year to address unsafe drone flight?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which central European city came top of our survey of the best European cities this year?</h3> </section> <section> <h2>The good news is… the only way is up!</h2> <p>Your 2017 knowledge is not great. Head over to <a href="https://www.which.co.uk/" target="_blank" style="background-color: #ffffff;">which.co.uk</a> to get up to speed with all the need-to-know consumer information.</p> </section> <section> <h3>You’re getting there…</h3> <p>Not too bad, but you’ve got so much more to find out…</p> </section> <section> <h3>Not bad, but not perfect</h3> <p>You obviously know your stuff. Just a little more knowledge and you will be a consumer moment genius…</p> </section> <section> <h3>Wow, you’re pretty clued up!</h3> <p>You really know your stuff. Stick with us through 2018 to stay on top.</p> </section> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

Can’t see our quiz? Visit the Which? website to take part.