2023 MacBook Pros: Plus can you get a deal buying an older model?

Which? has tested the very latest 2023 14- and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pros, but now might be the time to save some cash and pick an older model instead. We explain what you need to know.

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are the most expensive laptops Apple sells. Starting at £2,149 for the cheapest 14-inch, going all the way up to over £6,000 if you fully upgrade the 16-inch to its maximum specifications, these are serious laptops for those who need the performance. People who work in video editing, 3D modelling and other computing-hungry tasks will find these laptops the most appealing.

The latest 2023 models are small upgrades on the 2021 editions, with the main changes being the addition of the new M2 Pro or optional M2 Max processors, which replace the M1 Pro and Max.

What's new with the 2023 MacBook Pros?

Apple claims the M2 Pro’s CPU is 20% faster than that found in the M1 Pro, and the graphics chip is 40% faster. The M2 Max has an additional ace up its sleeve, which is it can handle up to 96GB Of Ram; the M1 Max could only handle 64GB.

Keep in mind that the price difference between 64GB and 96GB of Ram is £400, and that only the most extreme of tasks could possibly take advantage of so much memory. Think absolutely huge 3D projects and massive video files.

Elsewhere, these two generations of laptops are quite similar - as you can see from our tables, below. The high-resolution screens, all-metal chassis and ports are all the same, and they all weigh about the same. Apple claims an hour longer battery life on these new models versus the old, too.

Key specs: 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 vs 2023



14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro 2023 Processor

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max

Apple M2 Pro or M2 Max

Ram 16-64GB

16-96GB

Storage 512GB - 8TB

512GB - 8TB

Screen 14.2-inch 3,024x1,964

14.2-inch 3,024x1,964

Weight 1.6kg 1.6kg Claimed battery life



11-17 hours 12-18 hours

Key specs: 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 vs 2023



16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro 2023 Processor Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max Apple M2 Pro or M2 Max Ram 16-64GB 16-96GB Storage 512GB-8TB 512GB-8TB Screen 16.2-inch 3,456x2,234 16.2-inch 3,456x2,234 Weight 2.2kg

2.2kg

Claimed battery life 14-21 hours

15-22 hours

MacBook Pro prices

The base RRP for the 14-inch model has increased from £1,799 for the 2021 model up to £2,149, while the 16-inch has gone from £2,299 to £2,699. Most retailers that still have the model in stock are offering further discounts on that original RRP, meaning you can spend around £500 less by picking a 2021 model over the very latest 2023 editions. And that’s before you factor in refurbished laptop bargains that can bring the price down further.

Therefore, if you don’t need the absolute latest and greatest tech and simply want one of the fanciest laptops money can buy, you should be looking at buying one of the 2021 models instead.

Below we’ve listed some of the best deals. Stock is constantly changing as these are no longer the latest models, so do be prepared to shop around.

Read our full 14-inch MacBook Pro 2023 review and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2023 review to see how they fared in our independent tests, and check out the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro review and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 review to get a picture of how they compare.

Should you just buy a 13-inch MacBook Pro or Air?

If you just want a sleek Apple laptop, buying one of the smaller MacBook Pro or MacBook Air models is absolutely worth considering and they start at a much lower price; under £1,200.

They aren’t as fast, but if you don’t require top-spec speed then you shouldn’t notice the reduced horsepower here.

These laptops also lack ports. You only get two USB-C ports and a headphone jack on both models, whereas the 14- and 16-inch models also get HDMI, an SD card reader and Apple’s useful MagSafe charger that’s easy to attach and, more importantly, detach when someone knocks into your laptop or trips over the cable.

To get a full sense of the MacBook Pro range, read our guide to the Best MacBooks in 2023 to help you make the right choice.

