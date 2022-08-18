5 ways to make gardening easier

The physical and mental health benefits of gardening are well documented, but things such as weary knees or an aching back can make it feel like more of a punishment than a pleasure.

Our gardens are in a constant state of growth and change, just as our own bodies are. By keeping a few things in mind, we can make sure that our gardens adapt to our changing needs.

Use a garden kneeler

We’ll start this list with something simple yet highly effective: the humble garden kneeler. This straightforward bit of kit really helps with tiring garden tasks such as planting and weeding, especially if you find squatting or bending difficult. It will also protect your knees from cold, wet, muddy or rough ground, which is a big plus. There are a few types of kneeler to choose from.

Knee pads - these slip over your legs so you can kneel directly on the ground, with the pads protecting your knees and spreading the weight.

Kneeling mats - another self-explanatory option, these padded mats are waterproof, durable, and versatile, and can be used in a wide range of gardening tasks.

Kneeler seats or stools - these are great for helping you to get up or down, with sturdy handles you can use to support your weight. They also give you an elevated position to work from.

Raised table beds are a great help

Raised table beds and planters are ideal for those who struggle to twist their body or bend down. You can build (or buy) these at pretty much whatever height suits you best. People often go for impressive-looking waist-high planters, which save you from having to bend too much when tending to your plants. Make sure you don’t choose ones that are too deep, as you don’t want to be left unable to reach into the middle.

Another good option is a bench-style planting table that you can fit a chair under and sit at, just as you would a dining table, to plant or sow seeds from a comfortable position. These do come with limitations, though: because the soil will only be about 15-20cm deep, you’ll have to be a bit more selective on what you can plant there and only opt for shallow-rooting plants.

If you're feeling creative, you can try building your own raised garden bed and save the money you'd spend on a ready-made one.

Using lower-maintenance plants

Some plants can be real divas. Too hot, too cold, too much water, not enough; taking care of plants with a Goldilocks attitude can leave you growling like a bear.

If you have restricted time or gardening ability, there are plenty of options for plants that offer flowers, scent and colour but are relatively easy to look after.

Look for plants that don’t need too much pruning; perennials that live for multiple years with long or repeat flowering seasons are particularly attractive in this regard. Something like geums or achilleas are hardworking and robust plants that offer long-lasting bright colours.

Fruit and veg generally require a fair bit of attention, but there are plenty of options that are easier to care for than you’d think. Our guide on the five easiest vegetables to grow rounds up some of the easiest and most rewarding veg you can grow at home.

If none of those mentioned here take your fancy, check out our extensive pages on growing your own food and growing different plants to find what’s right for you.

Make mowing easier

Mowing the lawn can be a real chore, as it needs to be done every week during the growing season. If you struggle to get your mower out regularly enough, your best option is a cordless mower, which does away with the faff of a corded mower and is much lighter and easier to manoeuvre than a petrol model. They’re also much quieter than their petrol counterparts, and better for the environment.

Incredibly expensive but supremely convenient, robot mowers are an interesting and relatively new addition to the gardening world. These little machines are incredibly easy to use - after the initial setup where you lay a perimeter wire around your lawn (some companies will offer to do this for a fee), you simply set the robot's schedule and leave it to do its job. It will leave its charging dock at the set times, mow the lawn, then return to the dock to rest ahead of its next outing.

Additionally, you could rethink your approach to mowing. There’s a growing movement in the UK and beyond to let part (or all) of your lawn grow wild. By mowing your lawn less, you can achieve a nice flowery meadow look rather than your standard green turf, and the local wildlife and insects will surely appreciate it.

Stop and smell the roses

Gardening can be incredibly tough work, and it's important that you don’t overexert yourself. If you allow yourself time to rest during and in between tasks, you’ll get a lot more done in a day than if you were to work solidly, without breaks, until you were exhausted and unable to continue. Try using an egg timer to break up your gardening into little chunks of work and rest.

With a need to rest comes a need for a place to do so, so it's a good idea to have nice seating options in your garden. Somewhere out of the wind and in the shade is ideal, and make sure it’s comfortable - don’t be afraid to try out patio furniture in a store before buying, to make sure it’s well suited to you.

Rest breaks are a great time to appreciate the beautiful garden you’re helping to take care of. Watch how the sunlight dapples through the leaves, how the plants shimmer in the wind. Listen to the sounds of nature around you. It's important to take stock every once in a while.

