6 home renovations that don’t need planning permission

If you’re thinking about renovating your home you may be able to skip a headache and avoid applying to your local authority for planning permission. But that's only the case if your project falls under what are called permitted development rights.

Permitted development rights allow for the improvement or extension of homes without applying for planning permission. This is in cases where having to apply for planning permission would be out of proportion with the impact of the works carried out.

For more information, check out the government's detailed guidance on permitted development rights .

Keep reading to find out what you need to know about planning permission and permitted developments when it comes to loft conversions, conservatories, garden rooms, kitchen extensions, porches, windows and doors.

1. Loft conversion

Most loft conversions don't require planning permission, but you'll still need to comply with building regulations.

In general they fall under permitted development rights, but it depends on the type of loft conversion and the type of building you live in.

To meet the requirements, the total area of the additional space must not exceed 40 cubic metres for terraced houses or 50 cubic metres for detached or semi-detached houses.

This allowance includes not only any extra space you create with this loft, but also any previous additions that have been made, such as an extension.

However this doesn't apply if you live in a flat, maisonette, listed building or conservation area.

Take a look at our loft conversion advice which includes how to plan, estimates of cost, and loft conversion building regulations

2. Conservatory

Conservatories generally don’t need planning permission and you don’t need to comply with building regulations.

However, you’ll probably need planning permission if:

Your home is in a conservation area, national park or designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The conservatory is not at ground level.

Your home is terraced or has already been extended.

The volume of your home will be increased by more than 15%, or 70 cubic metres (whichever is greater).

Find out how much a conservatory can cost, as well as what you need to know about buying the best conservatory

3. Garden room

Garden rooms have surged in popularity over the past few years and can be an excellent home office, or somewhere you can entertain guests or indulge in hobbies.

Most garden rooms don't require planning permission. They are classed as outbuildings, so you're allowed to build one as long as you comply with certain rules.

Similar to loft conversions, you won't have permitted development rights if your home is a listed building your home is in a designated area (eg a National Park, AONB, conservation area or World Heritage Site), or if it's a flat or maisonette.

For more information check out our guide on how to buy the best garden room

4. Kitchen extension

Since May 2019, under the extended permitted development rights, a rear wall of a detached home can be extended by:

8m to the rear if it’s a single storey property.

3m if it’s double storey.

6m in a semi or terraced house, without the need for planning permission.

It's important to note that single-story extension should not be higher than 4m.

Go to our extension planning and costs guide for more information and take a look at our round-up of the best and worst kitchen brands

5. Porch

Although a porch provides additional space to your home, it can do so much more.

It adds extra security benefits by being a barrier between your front door and the outside world and it can be a practical way of insulating your home and keeping the cold out.

Most porch developments fall under permitted development rights, provided:

The ground floor area (measured externally) does not exceed three square metres.

No part would be more than three metres above ground level (height needs to be measured in the same way as for a house extension).

No part of the porch would be within two metres of any boundary of the dwelling house and the road.

If you're seriously considering adding one to your home, see our guide to planning a porch extension

6. Windows and doors

You won't need to seek planning permission if your new windows and doors are of a similar appearance to the ones you have at the moment.

But if it's anything more complex it's likely that you will need permission. Especially if the new opening overlooks onto your neighbours.

If you live in a conservation area or listed building you will also need planning permission.

Make sure to read our guide to the best and worst double glazing companies and take a look at our expert advice on double glazing types, costs and what to look for

How long does it take to get planning permission?

It normally takes up to 10 weeks for the planning authority to decide once you've applied, including a two-week validation period, and an eight-week decision period.

Remember that the more complex your plans, the more likely it is that the deadline will be extended or missed.

You can consult your local planning department for help.

Basic advice is usually free or you can get more formal ‘pre-application advice’ for a fee. Architects can also help with this phase of the process.