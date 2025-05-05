By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

6 of the biggest lifetime Isa myths debunked

We explain how the 25% government bonus really works – and who qualifies
Holly Lanyon

The lifetime Isa offers a 25% government bonus to help you buy your first home or save for retirement – but misunderstanding the rules could leave you out of pocket.

New research commissioned by HMRC has revealed some of the most common misconceptions about how the product works.

Based on 50 in-depth interviews, the study found confusion over who can open an account, how the withdrawal charge is applied, and what counts as a qualifying property.

The findings come as the Treasury Committee reviews whether lifetime Isas (Lisa) are fit for purpose – with potential reforms including cutting the penalty, raising the house price cap or scrapping the scheme altogether.

Here Which? busts six common myths to help you save with confidence.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy

1. 'The withdrawal penalty only removes the bonus'

By far the most attractive feature of the Lisa is the bonus. Savers can deposit up to £4,000 per year and receive a generous 25% contribution from the government. 

This means if you save the maximum amount possible per year from the age of 18 to 50, you could receive £32,000 in bonuses, plus any interest you earn from your provider.

However, this comes with conditions – money saved in a Lisa can only be used to buy your first home or once you turn 60. If you remove your savings for any other reason, you’ll be hit with a 25% withdrawal charge.

Very few of those interviewed by Ipsos, who conducted the research on behalf of HMRC, understood that the withdrawal charge doesn’t just remove the government bonus – it actually leaves you with less money than you originally put in. 

That’s because the 25% charge is applied to the whole pot, including the bonus. So if you save £4,000 and get a £1,000 bonus, then withdraw early, you’ll pay 25% of £5,000 – leaving you with just £3,750. That’s a £250 loss on your original savings.

2. 'The house price cap depends where you live'

Some savers assume the Lisa house price limit varies by region – but it doesn’t.

If you use a Lisa to buy your first home, the property must be in the UK and cost £450,000 or less. The cap is fixed and applies nationwide, whether you’re buying in London or Lancashire.

Even some Lisa holders interviewed believed the limit was higher in the capital or South East – but that’s not the case.

The cap hasn’t changed since the scheme launched in 2017. And with house prices rising, it’s becoming more of a barrier – Skipton Building Society recently forecast that by 2027, average first-time buyer prices will exceed £450,000 in 12% of local authorities in England.

Ready to get a mortgage?

Find the right mortgage using the fee-free service provided by L&C Mortgages

Compare mortgages

If you click on the link and complete a mortgage with L&C Mortgages, L&C is paid a commission by the lender and will share part of this fee with Which? Ltd helping fund our not-for-profit mission. We do not allow this relationship to affect our editorial independence. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.

3. 'You can buy a home straight away'

A Lisa must be open for at least 12 months before you can use it to buy your first home.

Some first-time buyers interviewed in the research hadn’t realised this – and ended up unable to access their savings when they needed them.

Any withdrawals made in the first year, even if the money is going towards a house purchase, will trigger the 25% charge.

If you're planning to use a Lisa for a property deposit, make sure you open an account at least a year before you expect to buy.

4. 'The government bonus isn’t paid monthly'

Some Lisa holders interviewed weren’t aware of how the bonus payments worked, and expressed a strong desire for them to be paid monthly.

In fact, the 25% government bonus is paid monthly, based on how much you deposit into your account. 

This gives your savings more time to grow, as you'll earn interest on both your contributions and the bonus – known as compound growth. 

5. 'You have to pay in a set amount each month'

Some non-holders thought you need to commit to regular monthly payments to open or maintain a Lisa – but that’s not the case.

Most Lisas can be opened with just £1, and there’s no requirement to save a fixed amount each month.

You can contribute as much or as little as you like, up to £4,000 a year to earn the 25% bonus. You can deposit more than that if you wish, but you won’t get a bonus on anything above the limit – and your total ISA contributions must stay within the £20,000 annual allowance.

Compare savings accounts

Find the right savings account for you using the service provided by Experian Ltd

Compare and choose

6. 'You can open one at any age'

To open a Lisa, you must be aged between 18 and 39. Once your account is open, you can keep paying into it and receiving the 25% government bonus until you turn 50.

If you don’t have a Lisa, it could be worth opening one before your 40th birthday – even if you don’t intend to save straight away. That way, you’ll still be eligible for the bonus in future.

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


Other financial services:

Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.