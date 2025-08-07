The most common travel insurance claims in 2025

Half of travel insurance claims made in 2025 so far have related to medical expenses, according to new data from Tesco Insurance.

But it’s not just health issues causing problems for holidaymakers. Cancellations, delays and lost luggage are also among the top reasons for claims.

If you’re planning a trip this year, understanding these common claims can help you choose the right cover, avoid unexpected costs, and be better prepared if things don’t go to plan.

Here, Which? breaks down the top 10 travel insurance claims and what they mean for you.

The top 10 travel insurance claims

Tesco Insurance’s year-to-date data is based on 2,872 travel insurance claims, offering insight into why travellers have sought compensation in 2025.

Claim type Number of claims Percentage of total claims Medical expenses 1,467 51.1% Travel cancellation 798 27.8% Missed or delayed transport 543 18.9% Luggage insurance 346 12% Trip curtailment 267 9.3% General claims 121 4.2% Payment means protection 70 2.5% Show all rows

1. Medical expenses

Medical expenses account for more than half of all claims. These cover treatment abroad such as hospital visits, doctors appointments or emergency care, which can be costly in some countries.

We recommend having at least £5m for medical cover on your travel insurance policy to ensure you’re protected against most eventualities.

If you’re travelling to destinations with costly healthcare systems or planning activities with higher risk, such as skiing or scuba diving, consider a higher limit.

2. Travel cancellation

Cancellation claims make up more than a quarter of the total. They apply when a trip is cancelled or cut short due to illness, family emergencies or events like natural disasters.

Make sure your cover reflects the full cost of your trip, including flights, hotels and any pre-paid activities. We recommend having at least £2,000 of cancellation cover, or enough to cover the full cost of your holiday.

Buy travel insurance as soon as you book to ensure you’re covered from the outset. Our Best Buy policies offer cancellation cover if the Foreign Office advises against travel due to a natural disaster, either as standard or as an optional add-on. The cover only applies if the warning comes after you've bought the policy, so it's worth arranging insurance as soon as you book.

3. Missed or delayed transport

Nearly one in five claims relate to missed connections or delays. These could include cancelled flights, missed trains or disruption caused by strikes or bad weather.

Check your policy for coverage of missed connections, delays, and additional costs like accommodation or meals. Some policies also cover transport disruption caused by strikes or bad weather.

4. Luggage insurance

Luggage insurance claims cover loss, theft, or damage to your bags and personal belongings during your trip. Luggage issues make up about 12% of claims and often cause frustration and inconvenience for travellers.

Review your policy’s limits on luggage claims and consider if you need additional cover for valuable items like cameras or electronics. We suggest at least £1,500 of baggage cover – or more if you're travelling with high-value items.

Remember to keep receipts and report any loss to the airline or local authorities promptly.

5. Trip curtailment

Trip curtailment claims occur when a traveller needs to cut their holiday short due to emergencies such as illness, injury, or family issues. These make up just under 10% of claims.

Curtailment cover can reimburse you for unused portions of your trip and additional costs like early flights home. Make sure your policy includes this if you want protection against sudden changes to your travel plans.

Other less common claims

Some types of travel insurance claims are less frequent, but still worth knowing about:

General claims: this category covers a variety of other claims that don’t fit into specific categories. It’s a catch-all for miscellaneous issues travellers might face.

this category covers a variety of other claims that don’t fit into specific categories. It’s a catch-all for miscellaneous issues travellers might face. Payment means protection: this protects against loss or theft of payment cards like credit or debit cards, covering fraudulent transactions and the cost of replacing cards.

this protects against loss or theft of payment cards like credit or debit cards, covering fraudulent transactions and the cost of replacing cards. Travel personal capital accident: covers serious injuries or death during travel, providing compensation for permanent disability or loss of life.

covers serious injuries or death during travel, providing compensation for permanent disability or loss of life. Traveller third party liability: protects you if you’re held legally responsible for injury or damage to another person or their property while abroad. This is important if you accidentally injure someone or damage their property. We recommend at least £1m of personal liability cover. If you're hiring bikes, boats or taking part in activities, check the small print to see if you're still covered.

protects you if you’re held legally responsible for injury or damage to another person or their property while abroad. This is important if you accidentally injure someone or damage their property. We recommend at least £1m of personal liability cover. If you're hiring bikes, boats or taking part in activities, check the small print to see if you're still covered. Funeral expenses: covers the cost of repatriating a deceased traveller’s body or paying for funeral expenses abroad.

covers the cost of repatriating a deceased traveller’s body or paying for funeral expenses abroad. Legal protection expenses: covers legal costs if you need to take legal action related to your trip. Legal cover can help you claim compensation if something goes wrong abroad, such as an accident or dispute.

covers legal costs if you need to take legal action related to your trip. Legal cover can help you claim compensation if something goes wrong abroad, such as an accident or dispute. Rental vehicle deductible waiver (CDW): covers the excess or deductible if you damage a rental vehicle while travelling. This covers the excess if you damage a hire car. This cover isn’t always included in travel insurance policies. If you’re renting a car, check whether it’s covered or consider buying separate excess insurance.

How to find reliable travel insurance

Not all policies offer the same level of cover, so it is important to compare options carefully and understand what each policy includes.

We’ve compared 55 UK travel insurance companies and reviewed 153 policies, focusing on key cover areas like medical expenses, cancellation cover, and baggage protection. Our ‘Best Buy’ badges highlight policies that score highly for comprehensive cover and reliability.

For detailed reviews and expert advice on the best travel insurance policies in 2025, visit our best travel insurance page to find a policy that suits your needs and gives you peace of mind on your trip.