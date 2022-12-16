7 super useful things you didn't know your iPad could do

Whether you're getting to grips with a brand new iPad, or searching for new ways to make the most of a tablet you've owned for years, there are likely some features that you're yet to tried. We've rounded up some of the best.

Generally speaking, iPads don't come cheap – that means you'll want to make sure you're making the most of every key feature. For example, did you know that you can use your iPad to scan and sign documents? And that you can get it to read out what's happening on your screen?

Below, we run through seven lesser-known features to help you get more from your iPad, helping you boost your productivity on the move and making your tablet easier to use.

1. Use your iPad as a second screen

Using Apple's Sidecar tool, you can extend or mirror your Mac desktop, which is good news if you'd like some extra space to work with. Before you get started, make sure your gadgets meet Apple's Sidecar system requirements . Both your Mac and iPad need to be signed in with the same Apple ID.

With Sidebar activated on an iPad, the homescreen will transform to add commonly-used Mac controls on the side of your display. The list of options includes Command, Shift and show/hide onscreen keyboard.

Move a Mac window to your iPad

With your two devices running off the same wi-fi network, hover over the full-screen button on your Mac – that's the green circle with two arrows inside it. In the dropdown menu, you'll see Move to iPad. Select that and your desktop tab will magically teleport over to your iPad screen. Alternatively, you can drag tabs to and from your tablet.

Mirror your Mac screen on iPad

On macOS Monterey or later – choose a mirroring option from the Screen Mirroring menu in the menu bar

– choose a mirroring option from the in the menu bar On macOS Big Sur – choose a mirroring option from the Display menu in Control Centre or the menu bar

– choose a mirroring option from the in Control Centre or the menu bar on macOS Catalina – choose a mirroring option from the AirPlay menu in the menu bar.

2. Scan and sign documents

Having documents saved on your iPad makes them easier to keep track of, sign and send to people.

To scan a document using your iPad, open the Notes app, tap the Camera icon, then choose Scan Documents. Place the document on a flat surface and point your camera at the paper.

Your iPad should automatically scan a document as soon as it's detected. If the process feels a little slow (perhaps dodgy lighting is affecting the camera), you can manually capture a scan by tapping the Shutter button or one of the volume buttons.

Once you've taken your snap, drag the corners to adjust the scan so it fits the page, then choose Keep scan.

Sign here

To sign a document, open the Notes app and tap Share, then Markup. Choose Add, then Signature. You can create a new signature and save it, and it's possible to adjust the size of the signature box if you need to.

3. Copy and paste to other Apple devices

There are benefits to being deep in Apple’s ecosystem, and one of them is how well the different devices work together.

Using Apple's Universal Clipboard feature, you can copy text and images on one Apple device and paste them right onto another. In other words, you won't need to email text to yourself on your iPad and open that message on your Mac.

To set up Universal Clipboard, just run through these three steps:

Make sure both of your devices are signed in with the same Apple ID Enable Bluetooth and wi-fi on both devices Activate the Handoff feature (on Mac: Apple Menu > System > General. On iPad, Settings > General > AirPlay & Handoff).

Now, when you copy content on your iPad, it'll automatically be added to the clipboard of your other device nearby, where you can select Paste as you normally would.

4. Watch videos while you do something else

Apple's iPad is designed to help you juggle tasks on the move, and the multitasking feature lets you make the most of that big screen. There are three forms of multitasking on iPad:

Split view – this lets you have two apps appearing side-by-side. You can use the on-screen slider to decide how much space each app takes up

– this lets you have two apps appearing side-by-side. You can use the on-screen slider to decide how much space each app takes up Slide over – a single app is displayed in a small, floating window that you can drag around the screen

– a single app is displayed in a small, floating window that you can drag around the screen Centre window – some apps will allow you to open a centre window so you can focus in on a specific item, such as an email or note.

To try the multitasking feature for yourself, open an app and then choose the Multitasking button (three dots) at the top of the screen. Then, pick between the Split View button or the Slide over button. Tap a second app on your homescreen and another tab will appear.

5. Lock down the app someone else is using

If others are always asking to use your iPad, you can restrict them to one app using Guided Access. This means you can disable areas of the screen that aren't necessary, and temporarily turn off your tablet's physical buttons.

To enable Guided Access, head to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access.

From that same menu, you can adjust the following:

Passcode Settings – select Set Guided Access Passcode , and then enter your code

– select , and then enter your code Time Limits – have your iPad play a sound or speak the time remaining before a Guided Access session ends

– have your iPad play a sound or speak the time remaining before a Guided Access session ends Display Auto-Lock – decide how long it takes for your tablet to automatically lock.

6. Hear what's happening on your screen

Apple has a selection of accessibility tools tucked inside its iPads, one of which is called VoiceOver.

With VoiceOver enabled, you'll have a screen reader that's capable of describing people, objects, text and graphs on your display. It can also tell you what your battery level is looking like. The VoiceOver tool is available in more than 60 languages and you can manually tweak the speaking rate and pitch to suit your needs.

To set up VoiceOver on an iPad, you can activate Siri and say 'Turn on VoiceOver.' Alternatively, head to Settings > Accessibility > VoiceOver.

Other iPad accessibility features include:

VoiceOver + braille – enter braille directly on the touchscreen using Braille Screen Input

– enter braille directly on the touchscreen using Braille Screen Input Spoken Content – Have all on-screen text read aloud, or manually select a specific range of text

– Have all on-screen text read aloud, or manually select a specific range of text Magnifier – use the camera on your iPad as a digital magnifying glass

– use the camera on your iPad as a digital magnifying glass Adjust text size – make simple font adjustments or use the Bold Text option to give words more weight.

See also: Apple's accessibility page

7. Use a mouse or trackpad with your iPad

If you own an iPad running iPadOS 13.4 or later, you can connect a wireless mouse or trackpad to help you navigate.

Get started by turning on your wireless mouse and make sure it's in pairing mode. Then navigate to Settings > Bluetooth and look under Other Devices for your Bluetooth accessory – it might take a couple of seconds to appear on your iPad. Tap its name once it pops up.

If the pairing process has worked, you'll spot a circulate pointer on-screen. If you need to adjust how quickly the pointer zooms across your screen, just go to Settings > General > Trackpad & Mouse.

Additional reporting by Martin Pratt.

