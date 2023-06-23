8 easy ways to improve battery life on iPhone and Android

When your phone is low on power and the next opportunity to recharge is hours away, the stress of watching your battery drain away can be almost as draining for you.

But there are ways to keep your devices going for longer - simply by changing settings.

Whether you're using an Apple iPhone or an Android, a few simple tweaks can make your phone last longer on a single charge.

Read on to find how to disable system features you might not need, plus advice on shopping for a power bank.

1. Turn down the screen brightness

Large, bright screens can drain your smartphone's battery, so we suggest using the brightness slider in your control centre.

On Android and iOS, you can access the screen brightness slider by pulling down from the top of your display (pull down from the top-right corner on an iPhone). You should see a sun icon that you can drag horizontally (Android) or vertically (iPhone).

Some smartphones will have an adaptive screen brightness feature – this automatically adjusts brightness levels to suit your environment. If you're using your phone in the evening, for example, this mode will lower the brightness without you reaching for the slider.

To use adaptive screen brightness on compatible phones, follow these steps:

On iOS : Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > True Tone.

: Go to > > On Android: Go to Settings > Display > Adaptive brightness.

2. Switch to airplane mode

Temporarily disabling all wireless communication will save a lot of power – you can always re-enable it when you need to check your messages or make a call.

Airplane mode can be found via the toggle in your phone's control centre. Again, swipe down from the top of your screen (top-right corner on iPhone) and look for the airplane icon.

If you want to watch TV on the go, consider downloading the content at home (for example, on the Netflix app) while your phone is on charge. Then, swap over to Airplane mode when you're travelling.

3. Enable low-power mode

Most smartphones now let you switch to a mode that restricts certain background functions to help the battery last longer.

On iOS: Tap Settings > Battery > Low Power Mode.

Tap > > On Android: Settings vary, but you should find it under Settings > Battery > Battery Saver or Power Saving Mode.

4. Disable location functions

Turning location tracking off will prevent certain apps (such as map apps) from working properly, but it's an effective way of preserving power.

On iOS: Choose Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services.

Choose > > On Android: Tap Settings > Location.

Note that disabling your location settings will stop services you use to track down your smartphone if it goes missing. For example, the Find my iPhone app on iOS (shown below), Find My Device on Android or SmartThings Find on Samsung models.

Remember to re-enable your location tracking when you're back to full charge.

5. Reduce screen timeout

The screen timeout setting on your mobile defines how long the screen stays active when you're not using it. You might want to try reducing this delay to see if it has an effect on battery life.

On iOS: Open Settings > Display & Brightness > Auto-Lock.

Open > > On Android: Head to Settings > Display > Screen timeout. Some models have Screen Attention, which prevents your screen from turning off if you're looking at it.

6. Remove widgets you don't need

Widgets can be a brilliant addition to your smartphone if you want to personalise your homescreen. For example, you can use a Google Calendar widget to check your schedule at a glance, or a Spotify widget to access your music quickly.

However, widgets consume system resources and often update in the background, which can have an impact on battery life.

On iOS: Press and hold on a widget to select it, then choose Remove Widget .

on a widget to select it, then choose . On Android:Press and hold on a widget to select it, then drag it up to the Remove button at the top of your homescreen.

If you're experiencing a sudden drop in battery life, make sure your phone is running the latest software. An update could make some changes behind the scenes (bug fixes and performance tweaks) that help it run for longer.

To make sure your smartphone is up to date, just follow these steps:

On iOS: Go to Settings > General > Software update .

Go to > > . On Android: Head to Settings > System > System update.

If you're on Android, note that precise steps will vary depending on the manufacturer. You can also try typing Update in your phone's search bar (not your web browser).

8. Use a power bank

Portable power banks are a great way to keep your phone's battery topped up when there's no power socket in sight. They're essentially rechargeable batteries designed to charge other gadgets.

There are three key factors to consider when buying a power bank – its capacity (in mAh), its connectivity options and whether or not it supports fast charging. Think about size and durability, too.

High-capacity power banks will be able to hold and deliver more power to your mobile. To give you a rough idea, a 10,000mAh power bank should hold enough power to charge most smartphones around twice over. Higher-capacity power banks hold more power but tend to be bulkier.

The best power banks have more than one connection and feature both USB-A and USB-C ports. Ideally, you'll want one that can charge via all its ports simultaneously.

Which phone has the best battery life?

One of the most important tests of a smartphone is how well its battery lasts after it’s been fully charged.

In our test laboratory, we use a robotic arm to interact with each phone until the battery runs flat. It's designed to mimic how you use your phone, whether you're watching videos, making phone calls or navigating through apps. We measure how long the battery lasts to see how well the phone can keep up with your typical day.

