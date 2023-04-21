11 Android tricks you really need to know about

Modern Android phones are crammed with features and, while you might know the basics, there's a good chance your device has some powers you're not aware of. To make sure you're getting as much from your phone as possible, we've rounded up some handy Android tools.

For example, did you know that Android's Digital Wellbeing tool will limit how much time you spend scrolling through your social media feed? Or that one-handed mode can help you control your large-screen mobile while you're on the move?

Below, we've pulled together some handy tips - including favourites from Which? members - so you can get more from your Android mobile.

Note: not all of the features we cover will be available on your phone – some are exclusive to specific brands and operating systems, and steps may vary.

1. Limit your screen time using digital wellbeing

For some of us, staring at our smartphone for hours every day has become a habit that's tricky to leave behind. Limiting your screen time can have a positive effect on your physical and mental health, so you might find Android's digital wellbeing tools useful.

If your phone has digital wellbeing pre-installed, you'll find it in device settings, often labeled as Digital Wellbeing and parental controls.

On many Android models (including Samsung phones running One UI 5), you can use digital wellbeing to track how you use your apps. By identifying which non-essential apps are taking up a chunk of your time, you can limit your usage to see if it makes you more productive.

For smartphones that don't have a built-in screen time tracker, download Google's free Digital Wellbeing app – it reveals how many notifications distract you per day and how often you check your phone or unlock your device. The app works on Android 9 and later.

With the app installed, you can use Google's screen time widget. To access it, press and hold on your home screen, choose Widgets and then 'drop' the tool onto your display. Now, you'll see a list of your three most-used apps and a screen time breakdown.

2. Track down your smartphone if you lose it

If you haven't done so already, set up 'Find my Android' just in case your future self misplaces your phone. Once this is done, you'll be able to track your device remotely from a computer – but note that your phone needs to have location services enabled.

Find My Device on Android

Go to Settings > Security & Privacy Select Find My Device and turn it on Back in the Settings menu, head to Location and select Use location.

To use Find My Device, visit android.com/find and log in with your Google account. From there, you can locate your phone, lock it, add a recovery message, make it play sounds (even if it’s on silent) and erase all your data (although you’ll no longer be able to locate the phone).

SmartThings Find on Samsung

Find SmartThings in your app tray and open it up. Tap the Life tab, then choose Find. Select the device that you'd like to see on the location map, then choose Done.

Now you'll see a map containing the devices that you selected. You can swipe the bottom of the screen to uncover detailed information about the device. Under More options, you can add a SmartThings Find shortcut to your home screen.

If your Samsung smartphone doesn't have SmartThings pre-installed, you can download SmartThings from the Google Play Store .

3. Personalise your Android phone with widgets

Experimenting with widgets on Android will help you get more from your mobile. These handy additions (the majority of which are free) let you see information at a glance without having to open any apps.

Your phone likely comes with a selection of pre-installed widgets – clock, calendar or sticky notes, for example. But if you want more elaborate tools at a tap, you can download widgets from the Google Play Store.

To add a widget to your Android's home screen, touch and hold on empty space, then select Widgets.

Some of the better-known Android widgets include:

Google Calendar – an overview of your upcoming events right on your home screen

– an overview of your upcoming events right on your home screen Google Drive – quickly search for, upload or scan files in Google Drive

– quickly search for, upload or scan files in Google Drive Gmail – an overview of your inbox that expands when you tap it

– an overview of your inbox that expands when you tap it Spotify – a mini music player that lets you skip tracks without opening the app.

If you fancy treating yourself to a new mobile, make sure you consult our expert mobile phone reviews to see which models we recommend, and which we don't



4. Make your phone easier to use with one-handed mode

If you own an Android phone with a particularly big screen (or have accessibility requirements), you might find using it with one hand can be quite a challenge.

With one-handed mode enabled, content appears at the bottom half of your display only, which means it should be easier to swipe through your apps and type messages.

To activate one-handed mode, open the Settings app on your Android phone, then search for One-handed mode.

Although the precise gestures will vary depending on the model, this feature is usually activated by swiping down near the bottom edge of the screen. To exit this view, just tap the top-half of your screen.

5. Run two apps at the same time

Many big-screen Android phones support split-screen view, which lets you run two apps at the same time. For example, you might want to type a message on Gmail while you have Google Docs open in another window.

If you own an Android tablet, you might find split-screen mode even more useful, as you have more space to play around with.

How you access split-screen view varies by brand, so check on the manufacturer's website if you're unsure.

Split screen on Android

Open both of the apps that you want to view in split screen Navigate to your app overview menu and tap one of the app icons at the top of your screen Select Split top Tap on the second app you'd like to open up.

Split screen on Samsung

Open both of the apps that you want to view in split screen. From any screen, press the Menu button. Swipe to find the first app you'd like to view, then tap the Split screen icon. Swipe to the second app you want to view and tap it.

You should now have two apps running together. To adjust the sizing of the windows, tap and hold the line between the two apps.

6. Airbrush or 'tidy up' your pictures

Take the time to familiarise yourself with your camera app and all of the features it offers.

You'll probably have access to a couple of different options, including modes specialising in low-light photography (night mode) or 'beauty' filters that airbrush your snaps automatically. Samsung users can touch and hold Mode to try Beauty face.

If you own a Google Pixel 4a or later, you have access to Magic Eraser (shown below). This lets you draw around objects in your pictures to remove them. For example, you could remove a person in the background of one of your selfies.

Note that Magic Eraser is also available for Google One members on Android and iOS.

Save money on your next phone – find out how to buy a second-hand or refurbished phone

7. Add medical information to your lock screen

With Android's Personal Safety app , you can add potentially life-saving medical information to your lock screen. Anyone who handles your phone will be able to view those details without having to unlock your mobile.

To update your personal information in the app, run through these steps:

Update your Android to the latest software Download the Personal Safety app if it's not pre-installed on your phone Go to Settings, then choose Safety and emergency Tap Open Personal Safety Fill in your information.

From the same app, you can also configure your phone to alert emergency services with five quick presses. Emergency SOS mode will also share your location with contacts.

4 extra Android tips and tricks from Which? members

On a mission to gather even more Android tips, we reached out to Which? members on our Which? UK Facebook page .

We received lots of great responses. Below is a selection of the best:

'I use my Android to use my smart home products' – one Which? member told us they control their fishtank lights, living room lamp and TV from their Android phone. This is all done through the free Google Home app , which acts as a hub for your internet-enabled gadgets. 'I've secured my phone with my fingerprint as it's quicker than swiping up' – on compatible phones, you can take a trip to your Security page to configure fingerprint login and facial recognition. Fingerprint unlock is arguably more useful, as it should work better in low light. 'I keep my loyalty cards saved on my phone' – with the Google Wallet app , you can make contactless payments through your mobile and swipe through your discount vouchers. A Which? member told us that, thanks to the app, they only carry two physical cards in their wallet now. 'I use a custom keyboard as I find it useful' – downloading a custom keyboard can unlock new gesture controls and visual effects that you might not get on your pre-installed keyboard. Popular options include Google's Gboard and Microsoft SwiftKey .

