8 reasons you’re paying too much for life insurance

It’s also worth checking with specialist brokers who can access deals not listed on mainstream sites. Remember, the cheapest policy isn’t always the best, so focus on finding cover that meets your specific needs.
Our insurance experts rated the policies of six of the UK's largest insurers. Find out what we thought in our guide to the best life insurance in the UK.
2. You bought more cover than necessary
Overestimating your financial needs can lead to paying for more cover than you need.
Before choosing a policy, follow these four steps:
Assess your family’s needs Think about the financial support that your loved ones would need to cover essential expenses, including mortgage payments, outstanding debts, funeral costs and everyday living costs.
Consider income replacement A general rule is to choose cover that can replace your income for a set number of years. This provides immediate financial support for your family. Also, take into account any other income sources they might have.
Factor in specific debts If you have significant debts, such as a mortgage, look for a policy that decreases over time as you pay off the loan. This helps ensure that your family isn't left with any outstanding balances.
Review your cover regularly Major life events such as marriage, having children or buying a home can change your financial responsibilities. Adjust your cover as needed to ensure your policy still meets your needs.
Even if you've since quit, insurers usually require you to have been smoke-free for at least 12 months to be reclassified as a non-smoker. Some insurers may want to see two, five or even 10 years of no smoking before adjusting your premiums. It’s not just cigarettes that count – vaping, nicotine patches and gum are also considered nicotine use.
If you have quit smoking or vaping, ask your insurer to reassess your premiums. However, if your current provider doesn't reduce your rate, it could be worth shopping around for a new policy.
5. Your job or hobbies aren't as risky any more
Not all jobs are treated equally by life insurance providers.
If your work involves risks such as working at heights, handling explosives or deep-sea diving, your premiums are likely to be higher.
This is usually due to the increased chance of injury or death. Construction workers, armed forces personnel, pilots and professional athletes might see higher premiums. Hobbies such as skydiving, motorcycling or extreme sports can also be deemed risky.
But if your circumstances have changed since taking out your policy, such as switching to a lower-risk job, your premiums may be reassessed.
6. You overlooked workplace life insurance
Some employers provide life insurance as part of their benefits package, sometimes at no extra cost. This can be a simple way to secure cover without paying additional premiums.
However, employer-provided life insurance might be a fixed amount, such as one or two times your salary, which may not cover all your financial obligations.
It’s worth checking whether you need to top up your cover to ensure your dependents are fully protected.
If you’ve lost weight, improved your fitness or managed a medical condition more effectively since taking out your policy, you could potentially secure a lower premium.
Insurers assess your health at the time of application, so if it's improved, it’s worth asking your insurer to reassess your policy. You may be required to provide updated medical information or undergo a health check.
Some insurers will discount your premium for keeping fit. For example, with Vitality you can earn up to 30% off your premiums if you’re active and lead a healthy lifestyle.
The cost of life insurance typically increases as you age, mainly because younger people are seen as lower risk. While you can’t go back in time, it's helpful to know that the longer you wait, the more you might pay.
Our research found a noticeable price difference for a level term policy worth £300,000. A 30-year-old non-smoker might pay around £117 annually, while the same cover for a 50-year-old could cost £580 – a difference of £463 each year.
If you have not yet taken out life insurance, it may be worth exploring your options sooner rather than later.