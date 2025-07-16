Can you still get travel insurance if you’re departing today?

With schools breaking up and summer holidays in full swing, many holidaymakers rush to buy travel insurance at the final hour.

Earlier this year, a survey by Multitrip.com found that more than half of travellers delay purchasing insurance until the last minute.

You can buy cover on the day you travel (or after you’ve left), but it could seriously limit your protection, especially for cancellation cover.

Here’s what you need to know before you fly out and why waiting too long could leave you unprotected.

How buying travel insurance last minute can cost you

Travel insurance does more than protect you while you’re away – it can also protect you against issues that arise before you leave.

Here are three main risks you could face if you delay buying a policy:

No cover for cancellations before you travel: Multitrip.com also found one in five claims are for holiday cancellation. If you get travel insurance on the day you fly, you won’t be protected for anything that happens before then. That means if you have to cancel due to illness, injury, or a family emergency, you could lose any non-refundable costs. Limited cover for pre-existing medical conditions: many policies need to be bought in advance to cover pre-existing health issues. Buying insurance late may mean fewer options or restrictions on what’s covered. See our best travel insurance if you have a medical condition . Less protection if your travel company fails: some travel insurance policies cover the collapse of airlines or holiday providers. But this cover usually only applies if you bought the policy before the company ran into trouble. Buying at the last minute could leave you unprotected if your trip is cancelled because of this.

It’s also worth highlighting that cancellation claims aren’t just due to your own illness. Multitrip.com found that a third of cancellation claims were because a travelling companion was sick or injured, one in seven related to the death of a relative not travelling, and just under one in 10 were due to illness or injury of a non-travelling relative.

Is it too late to buy cover while travelling?

If you’ve started your trip without travel insurance, it’s not too late to buy cover.

Some insurers offer policies specifically for travellers who are already abroad. This type of cover, known as ‘already travelling’ insurance, can protect you from unexpected events from the moment you buy it.

However, these policies won’t cover any issues that happened before you took out the insurance, such as lost luggage or any medical treatment you’ve already received.

It’s worth noting that buying cover once you’re away may mean fewer options, higher costs, and extra checks to confirm you’re not claiming for something that occurred before you were insured.

If you travel more than a couple of times a year, an annual travel insurance policy may be a suitable option.

It can auto-renew and save you from forgetting to buy cover before future trips (though we'd always advise comparing the renewal quote to what competitors are charging).

Will buying last-minute travel insurance raise my premium?

The price a travel insurer sets usually won’t vary much based on when you buy.

That means you won't save money by booking travel insurance last minute, even though you'll be missing out on some cover.

And leaving it until the last minute can really narrow down your choice of insurers, which could mean missing out on cheaper options.

If you shop around early, you’ll have a better chance of finding a policy that suits your trip and your needs.

Some insurers don’t offer the full range of cover to last-minute buyers, especially if you need cover for certain activities or have pre-existing health issues. So waiting too long might mean fewer choices for you.

When is the best time to buy travel insurance?

Ideally, you should buy travel insurance the day you book your trip, or hold an annual policy.

Buying early means you’re protected right away in case something unexpected happens that forces you to cancel before you travel.

While most travel insurance starts on your departure day, cancellation cover usually begins as soon as you purchase the policy. Waiting too long means you could miss out on this important protection.

If you have an annual travel insurance policy, double-check that your policy applies to your destination and the length of your trip.