9 cheap and free things to do during the Easter holidays

As schools across the UK break up for the Easter holidays, thousands of families will be looking for ways to save money while keeping the kids entertained.
Whether you're considering a day trip to the theme park, theatre, cinema or the beach, our tips can help cut the cost of fun activities.
Here, Which? has rounded up some ways to help you fill a fun-packed calendar without breaking the bank, complete with special deals, money-saving hacks and free things to do.
A lot of restaurants and supermarket cafés offer ‘kids eat free’ deals, or something similar, during the school holidays.
Here are some of the cheapest offers we’ve seen. Some require you to buy an adult meal to qualify, but you won't need to spend more than £5.
Here are some restaurant/pub deals on offer during the Easter break. Many of them require you to buy an adult meal to qualify for a free kids' meal.
Taking the whole family to the theatre can be pricey, but there are a few ways to save money:
Many theme parks are opening back up for spring and there are ways to save on the price of a ticket.
If you are looking to make savings on Easter eggs, we’ve analysed 19 popular branded Easter eggs and chocolate treats from some of the biggest supermarkets to find out where you can buy them for less.
If you have leftover Easter chocolate, you could also use it to do some baking. Rice crispy cakes, for instance, can be made in less than 30 minutes from leftover ingredients in your cupboard.
One fun activity for youngsters around Easter is to hard boil eggs, and decorate them with marker pens or any other craft materials you have.
Once they're decorated, you can hide them around the garden or outdoors in your local park to make an Easter egg trail.
If you don't fancy making the eggs, you can buy chocolate eggs, or get some egg cases for as little as £2 and put your own chocolates inside.
If you fancy a change of scenery, there are offers to be had when you ditch the car and travel by train or bus. Some bus fares are currently capped at £2 until the end of June, which means it may be cheaper to get to your chosen destination than by train or car.
Train companies including Southeastern, ScotRail, Chiltern Railways, London Northwestern and West Midlands Railway will allow children (aged 5-15) to travel for just £1 on a single or return journey when joined by an adult during off-peak times. Off-peak times can vary between operators, so check online before you travel.
You can also get offers from National Rail (Nationalrail.co.uk), where you can get two entry tickets for the price of one at a huge number of attractions nationwide, including The London Dungeon and Sea Life locations.
You might be able to save money while checking out the latest blockbusters, such as The Super Mario Bros Movie or Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.
Most cinemas have deals on for children during the holidays:
If the timings or the selection of films don't work for you, there are plenty of other ways to save, including:
Most museums are free to visit (although some specific exhibitions might require you to buy tickets), and many have dedicated exhibitions for children, with things such as interactive displays.
For example, Manchester Museum has a free self-led family art activity celebrating UK wildlife during the Easter holidays, and the Natural History Museum has a new exhibition opening on 31 March called Titanosaur: Life as the Biggest Dinosaur - but you'll have to buy tickets for this.
Booking in advance is recommended, especially during the school holidays.
Parkrun facilitates free weekly community running and walking events that take place all around the world.
The main 5k events take place on Saturday mornings, with Junior Parkrun for children aged four to 14 on Sundays. There is no time limit and no one finishes last!
You could also join a 10k race around Regents Park on Easter Monday. Entry cost £24 for adults and there is a children's race which costs £5 to enter.
The course will take you past the Money Fountain and London Zoo.
For other free sporting activities, check out your local council's website. Some offer free swimming sessions at local pools during the holidays.