First-time buyers: how to get the best deal on a 90% or 95% mortgage

Rates on 90% mortgages are beginning to rise, after a third increase in the Bank of England's base rate.

Low-deposit mortgages had been relatively unaffected by the recent base rate hikes, but there are now signs that the cheapest deals are beginning to creep up in cost.

Here, we reveal the best mortgage deals currently available to first-time buyers and explain whether borrowers should be concerned about rising costs.

Low-deposit mortgage market thrives

Nine in ten 90% and 95% mortgages were withdrawn from the market after the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, but the landscape now looks much better for first-time buyers with small deposits.

The 95% mortgage guarantee scheme, which was launched in April last year, resulted in a flurry of deals coming on to the market and rates falling steadily.

The number of low-deposit mortgages has dropped off slightly this month, with lenders chopping and changing their deals after the latest base rate rise.

The graph below shows how the number of 90% and 95% mortgages has changed since the start of 2021.

Best rates on 90% and 95% mortgages

Over the last four months, the Bank of England's base rate has increased three times, rising from 0.1% to 0.75%.

The first two rises have had relatively little impact on low deposit mortgages, but the third has resulted in rates on 90% mortgages increasing.

The tables below show the cheapest initial rates currently available to first-time buyers with 10% and 5% deposits respectively.

90% loan-to-value

The cheapest two-year rates have risen by around 0.3% this month, while the cheapest five-year rates have risen by 0.1%.

Many of the 'cheapest' deals below come with up-front fees of up to £999. Buyers who can't afford or don't want to pay fees can instead take a slightly more expensive rate. In some instances, doing this can work out cheaper over the fixed term.

It's possible to get a fee-free deal for 0.19% more than the cheapest rate on a two-year fix, or 0.24% on a five-year fix.

Lowest rates on 90% two-year fixed-rate deals

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Fees HSBC 2.29% 3.79% £999 Santander 2.29% 4% £999 Clydesdale Bank 2.29% 4.99% £999



Lowest rates on 90% five-year fixed-rate deals

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Fees Coventry Building Society 2.45% 4.64% £999 HSBC 2.49% 3.79% £999 Santander 2.49% 4% £999

Source: Moneyfacts, Rates checked 13 April 2022.

95% loan-to-value

The cheapest rates on 95% mortgages have remained static in the last month, with buyers with small deposits still able to secure a rate below 3%.

First-time buyers can get a fee-free deal with a premium of 0.22% on a two-year fix and 0.09% on a five-year fix.

Lowest rates on 95% two-year fixed-rate deals

Lender Initial rate Revert rate Fees Newcastle Building Society 2.45% 3.96% £999 Nationwide 2.64% 3.99% £999 Barclays 2.67% 4.24% None



Lowest rates on 95% five-year fixed-rate deals



Lender Initial rate Revert rate Fees Newcastle Building Society 2.85% 3.96% £990 HSBC 2.89% 3.79% £999 Barclays 2.94% 4.24% None

Source: Moneyfacts, Rates checked 13 April 2022.

How much can I borrow with a low-deposit mortgage?

When taking out a 90% or 95% mortgage, you can usually borrow up to four-and-a-half times your annual income.

As an example, if you and your partner collectively earn £50,000, you should be able to borrow around £225,000, as long as you meet the other criteria banks have in place.

There are exceptions. In February, Nationwide announced it would allow first-time buyers to borrow five-and-a-half times their salary on 95% mortgages. This means that with a household income of £50,000, you would theoretically be able to borrow up to £275,000.

The online mortgage broker Habito offers the biggest income multiples. In December, it announced that borrowers could access seven times their income at up to 90% loan-to-value, albeit with the caveat that they'd need to fix their interest rate for the full term of the mortgage.

If you're unsure about how much you might be able to borrow, or want to know which lenders might offer you the biggest mortgage, it's worth taking advice from a mortgage broker.

Find out more: how much can you borrow?

Will the rising base rate make mortgages more expensive?

The Bank of England recently increased the base rate for the third time since December in response to rising inflation.

As the base rate dictates the cost of borrowing for banks and building societies, a rise usually results in higher prices for consumers.

The increases are only now beginning to have an effect on low-deposit mortgage rates. That's because banks had already priced in the prospect of base rate hikes and had instead been increasing rates on their cheaper mortgages for buyers with big deposits.

Competition between lenders will likely keep low-deposit mortgage rates relatively low, but any further increases in the base rate will almost certainly have an impact on the cheapest deals.

The Bank of England will make its next base rate announcement in May.

Find out more: how the base rate affects your mortgage

This story was originally published in January 2021. It is regularly updated with the latest 90% and 95% mortgage deals and rates. The last update was on 14 April 2022.