Aldi trials 'sensory-friendly' shopping hours

Aldi is offering a quieter shopping experience in 98 stores every Tuesday until the end of October.

The ‘sensory-friendly’ shopping periods are aimed at customers who struggle with noisy environments.

Here, we detail the participating stores and how the scheme works, and explain what's on offer from other supermarkets.

Where is Aldi introducing ‘sensory-friendly’ hours?

Aldi is testing quiet shopping periods at 98 stores across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

The initiative will take place every Tuesday between 6.30pm and 8.30pm until the end of October.

The discounter has introduced the initiative at the following Aldi branches:

If it proves successful, Aldi said the quiet shopping times will be rolled out to all its UK shops in the future.

Why has Aldi made the changes?

Aldi is trialling quiet shopping periods to help make its stores more comfortable for shoppers who struggle with noise, including customers with autism.

Tannoy announcements will be quieter than usual and tills’ scan sounds will be reduced.

Shop-floor employees have been trained in serving neurodivergent shoppers and those with other hidden disabilities.

Vicky Metcalf, diversity and inclusion director at Aldi UK, said its sensory-friendly shopping hours ‘aim to help those who prefer a quieter shopping experience or struggle with noisy environments’.

She added that Aldi is ‘committed to ensuring we are as accessible and inclusive as possible', saying that the chain would be listening to customer feedback to help inform its approach on a national level.

Which other supermarkets offer sensory-friendly shopping hours?

Asda, Morrisons and Tesco run quiet shopping periods that work in much the same way as the format Aldi is trialling. The times are as follows:

Asda: 2pm-3pm, Mon-Thurs in all superstores

2pm-3pm, Mon-Thurs in all superstores Morrisons: 9-10am on Saturdays; 10-11am in stores that are open from 10am-4pm on Sundays

9-10am on Saturdays; 10-11am in stores that are open from 10am-4pm on Sundays Tesco: 9-10am on Wednesdays in large stores

