American fridge freezers cost 44% more to run than regular fridge freezers, says Which?

We've calculated that the average American-style fridge freezer uses 44% more energy and can cost significantly more to run than a regular fridge freezer. So before splurging an American fridge freezer, consider whether you really need one.

Your fridge freezer is plugged in and running 24/7 and, with energy prices so high it makes sense to buy one that's energy efficient.

Our testing reveals that on average, a freestanding fridge freezer costs around £101 per year to run, while a large American-style fridge freezer costs over £145 - that's around 44% more.

Read on to find out more about how much American fridge freezers cost to run, plus three more questions to ask yourself before you buy one...

Still tempted? Find out all you need to know in our guide to the best American fridge freezers.

American fridge freezer running costs explained

American-style fridge freezers are hugely popular, perhaps because we see them inside celebrities' homes on TV. Or maybe it's the impressive look they'll give your kitchen, or the extra space you'll have to store groceries. But before you consider buying one, you should decide whether the extra running costs are worth it.

Overall, fridge freezer running costs vary from less than £50 to nearly £217 per year, depending on the type and size you choose. Large American fridge freezers can cost from as little as £105 to more than £216, so choosing the right one will reflect directly on your energy bills each month.

Bigger isn't always better

Usually, American fridge freezers are wider and larger than regular freestanding fridge freezers, which is sometimes the appeal, but don't be swayed by marketing blurb on cavernous capacities.

When we test fridge freezers, we leave all the drawers and shelves inside, and measure only the space you can actually store food in. The difference between our measurements and manufacturer's can be huge – for American-style fridge freezers, we've calculated that they can differ by over 30%. And even those with the same external dimensions can hold different quantities of food inside.

If you have a large household, an American-style fridge freezer is ideal, but if you have a small one, you may not use all the space effectively, which can mean you could be paying more to run a fridge freezer you won't fully be using.

Find out how much your fridge freezer really costs to run with our free fridge freezer running costs tool.

Three more questions to ask before you buy

If you are still unsure as to whether an American-style fridge freezer is right for your household, these three buying questions should help you decide.

1. Will an American fridge freezer fit through the doors to your kitchen?

You need to carefully measure the space in your kitchen before buying a new fridge freezer, and this is especially true when you splash out on a larger model. The standard width of an American fridge freezer is 90cm, but some can be over 100cm wide.

Slimmer models are available, but even these are usually around 70cm wide - which is 10cm more than the width of a standard freestanding model. So check before you click that BUY button - or even better, head to the shops to get a feel for their overall size.

Some can be too big for front and internal doorways, and getting one delivered to a top-floor flat could be problematic too. Some American fridge freezers we've tested are 200cm in height.

Measure your kitchen gap carefully, and remember you'll need to leave the required space around the sides for ventilation.

Find out more about your right to a return - what's a 'cooling off' period?

2. Do you have a nearby water supply to plug it into?

One of the benefits of this style of fridge freezer, is that they often come with water and ice dispensers, meaning you have both on demand - great if you've got a thirsty family, or regularly host gatherings.

If you opt for a plumbed-in water dispenser, you won't need to refill it by hand, but you will need a water source nearby to plumb the fridge into. This can limit where the fridge freezer will be placed in your kitchen. It will also need to be plumbed in by a plumber.

There are non-plumbed options available, which give you more freedom, but they need to be manually topped up with water regularly.

You can use the filters on our fridge freezer reviews to find a fridge freezer with either a plumbed in or refillable water dispenser.

Need a decent plumber for the job? Head to Which? Trusted Traders.

3. Can you afford an American fridge freezer?

American-style fridge freezers cost from around £500, but plenty are way more expensive than that. Top-of-the-range American fridge freezers start from £1,000, and can cost more than £3,000.

In short, it's not usually a cheap purchase. But if you're in need of a new cold appliance and want to jump on the American fridge freezer bandwagon, then it's worth keeping an eye on our fridge freezer deals page.

Remember that a deal is only a deal if you find a good price on something you actually need. Buying a large fridge freezer on sale and then later finding that you don't use all the space it offers is a false economy. You'll be paying to power a fridge freezer that you're not using.

Need a fridge freezer in a hurry, but are strapped for cash? Head to our best cheap fridge freezers.