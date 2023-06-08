Apple Vision Pro: 5 things you need to know about the new VR headset

Apple launched its first ‘spatial computing’ headset at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) this week, heralding a 'new era for computing', according to CEO Tim Cook.

With the dust settling on the launch, and lots of information out in the wild, we now have a good idea of the pros and cons of Apple’s huge launch.

We explain what the Vision Pro is (minus all the marketing jargon) and reveal what we've learned about it over the past few days.

Tech tips you can trust – get our free Tech newsletter for advice, news, deals and stuff the manuals don't tell you

What is the Apple Vision Pro?

It’s what most of us would call a virtual reality headset, but Apple’s calling it a ‘spatial computer’. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, calls similar products ‘augmented reality’.

Put more simply, it’s a standalone computer that you can wear on your head. It’s packed with sensors and cameras so you can see what’s happening in the real world around you, as well as tracking people standing near you and what your hands are doing. There are also front-facing cameras inside the headset to watch where your eyes are looking, enabling you to look at an item on screen and select it with a small movement of your fingers.

From the mundane (you can do work on your laptop but on a giant, virtual 360-degree interface) to the exciting (imagine yourself virtually courtside at Wimbledon soaking in the atmosphere), there are lots of suggested uses for this device even if none might be what you consider to be a must-have app.

Interested? Here are five things worth knowing about the Vision Pro.

1. It really is that expensive and you can’t even buy it yet, but that’s fine

Announced with a price of $3,499 (that's around £2,800), this is among the most expensive products Apple has ever launched. Not only that, you won’t be able to order it until ‘early 2024’, and that’s in the US only. Apple says other countries will follow later in 2024.

We highly doubt Apple is expecting us normal folk to shell out the price of a bathroom refit for a first-generation gadget; the cost here is firmly aimed at well-off enthusiasts and, more importantly, developers. Developers are the people who will create the apps that we might eventually use when Apple releases a future version of the Vision Pro (perhaps the 'Vision Lite' or 'Vision Air') that’s more affordable.

As all the smartphone rivals to iPhone and Android have found, it’s the challenge of getting huge numbers of developers creating apps that will ultimately make or break your product.

Make your next phone the best phone: Read our smartphone reviews to help you buy the right device

2. It will make a virtual version of your face for others to see

The problem with wearing a huge headset is that it makes interactions with real people feel somewhat impersonal. Apple has two solutions to this, depending on what you’re doing.

First, if you’re interacting with someone in the same room as you, an outwards-facing screen will display an image of your real eyes, as if you were wearing goggles. When you’re fully immersed in a virtual reality experience, the screen will shut off to show people you can’t see them and you might not be aware of their presence.

The second is video calls. Before you start using the headset for the first time, the Vision Pro will take a 3D scan of your head and create a virtual, photorealistic ‘persona’ of you. When you’re chatting with someone on FaceTime, instead of them getting just your eyes or an image of you wearing a mask, they get your real eyes along with the Persona.

Yes, this all seems a bit weird (does your family really think a virtual version of you is as good as the real thing?), but it’s undoubtedly an interesting idea.

3. You can capture 3D videos and photos

The cameras at the front of the Vision Pro aren’t just used for showing you what’s going on – they can also be used to capture videos and photos in 3D. This way, you can film and shoot memories and enjoy them in the future as if you were right back there.

Again, this feature was touted by Apple as a way to get close to the people and things you love, but it’s worth remembering that to record precious memories, you’d need to be present at those events wearing a massive headset. Anyone planning a wedding in 2024 might wish to update their dress code.

Get kitted out for a summer of photography with our pick of the best DSLR and mirrorless cameras

4. You can watch a movie by yourself

Apple has already partnered with Disney to launch the Disney+ app on Vision Pro, although the two companies stopped short of committing to exclusive, immersive content designed to be experienced in virtual reality. Nonetheless, even the ability to watch a movie on a huge virtual screen makes a lot of sense in Vision Pro.

This is because the headset has two very-high-resolution displays, which means you could easily take a virtual TV and make it as big as possible, then sit back and enjoy the show. Perhaps down the line there will be virtual screenings where you’ll experience the reactions of your fellow movie-goers, but you’ll have to bring the smell of popcorn and tortilla chips yourself.

5. The battery only lasts two hours

Along with its sky-high price, the two-hour battery life is another indication that this product is not for the masses.

Given that a big portion of the appeal of this product is experiencing movies and other longform content virtually, the two hours of runtime supplied by the external battery pack isn’t great. Yes, you can plug in for unlimited use, but one of the joys of tether-free VR is that you aren’t prevented from going anywhere or doing anything while wearing the headset.

Of course, since the battery pack is external, we’re sure someone (Apple or another company) will create a mega battery pack for extended Vision Pro sessions, but this feels like a possible oversight by Apple that may hinder the headset's initial success.