April premium bond winners revealed - plus, eight ways to spend a windfall

Two lucky winners have bagged this month's £1m jackpot prizes in the latest National Savings & Investments (NS&I) monthly prize draw.

The winners are from Somerset and Croydon, while 62 other premium bond holders received the next-best prize of £100,000.

Here, Which? reveals the winning bond numbers, and suggests eight ways to use a windfall - which can be handy whether you've won £1m, or have a smaller lump sum you want to put to use.

April 2023 premium bond jackpot winners

This month, the two £1m jackpot prizes went to premium bond holders in Somerset and Croydon.

The winner from Somerset purchased their winning bond (236TZ340702) in December 2014, as part of a £50,000 overall holding.

The other winning bond (503VL3978527) belongs to a premium bonds holder living in Croydon. It was purchased in June 2022 as part of an overall holding of £25,000.

How many winners were drawn in April?

There were 5,018,744 prizes given out in April’s prize draw, worth a total of £331,237,050. Of these, 4,963,446 were worth £100 or less.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1m 2 £100,000 62 £50,000 125 £25,000 249 £10,000 622 £5,000 1,246 £1,000 13,248 Show full table

8 things to do with an unexpected windfall

Whether you've won £1,000 or £1m, you'll need to make a decision on what to do with your new-found cash.

But with inflation having jumped back up to 10.4% in February, and households feeling the pinch from the cost of living crisis, it might be hard to know what to do.

Depending on your circumstances and how much you've won, these options could potentially benefit your finances for years to come:

1. Pay off your bills

An estimated 2.5 million households missed or defaulted on at least one mortgage, rent, loan, credit card or bill payment in March 2023, according to data from the latest Which? Consumer Insight Tracker.

It might be that you have debt from credit cards or a personal loan, or your household bills are in arrears - if so, reducing this debt should be your first priority.

If your winnings don't cover all of your debts, pay off whichever charges the highest interest first. If the interest is similar on all debt, use the money to chip away at whichever has the biggest balance.

2. Overpay your mortgage or buy a property

If you own a property, a windfall win could help chip away at your borrowing - or even pay off your mortgage altogether.

Even a relatively small overpayment could save you thousands in mortgage interest, especially if you’ve been hit by higher mortgage repayments due to the Bank of England raising the base rate to 4.25%.

However, you should check the terms of your mortgage first. Some providers charge expensive early repayment fees, and others have restrictions on how much of the mortgage you're able to overpay each year - commonly, this is set at around 10% of the outstanding balance.

If you are able to overpay, our mortgage overpayment calculator can show you how much you'd save:

If you’re not yet on the property ladder, a windfall could be a great way to save a deposit to buy your first property.

3. Build up an emergency savings fund

If you don't already have an 'emergency savings fund', consider using some of your windfall to set one up.

This fund is on-hand to cover unexpected expenses - whether it's a broken boiler or a redundancy. If you're working, you should aim to stash away enough to cover three to six months of essential outgoings. This includes things like mortgage or rent payments, household bills and groceries.

If you're retired, aim for enough to cover you for one to three years.

You should keep this money in a savings account that allows instant access, as you’ll never know when you might need it.

4. Invest the money

You could consider investing the money, however you should be prepared to leave it invested for at least five years to ride out any market dips.

Based on historical returns, investing could also prove more profitable than premium bonds.

For instance, if you invested £10,000 in the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index Fund (0.23% ongoing charge) five years ago, you’d have £14,490 today (a return of 8.36% net).

Depending on how confident or experienced you are, you can either build your own portfolio or look to an investment platform to do the job for you.

If you're considering investing a large amount of money, it's a good idea to chat to a financial adviser before making any big decisions.

5. Buy more premium bonds

If you've been lucky enough to win some money, while having less than the maximum £50,000 invested in premium bonds, you could choose to top up your holding.

This will theoretically increase your chances of winning again in the future, although it's not guaranteed.

According to Premium Bonds Calculator, if you held £50,000 then with average luck you’d win around £1,000 in one year.

You could also consider buying some premium bonds for your children or any younger relatives. You can buy premium bonds for anyone under the age of 16 with the minimum being £25.

However, you may be able to earn more with a fixed savings account.

For example, the highest rate for a three-year fixed savings account is currently 4.68% EPR, offered by AI Rayan Bank. Whereas the current premium bonds prize rate is 3.30%, which factors in the few people who win £1m and the thousands of people who win nothing at all.

6. Protect your savings from tax with a cash ISA

Although any winnings from premium bonds are tax-free, if you put your money into a savings account this may trigger a tax bill if the interest you earn exceeds your personal savings allowance over the course of a tax year.

That's where Isas come into play: you can save up to £20,000 in each tax year and have all future growth protected in a tax-free 'wrapper'.

You can choose from cash Isas, lifetime Isas, stocks and shares Isas and innovative finance Isas - as long as you don't go over the £20,000 limit you can save into several different account types.

7. Boost your pension

A great way to spend some of the money is to boost your pension. According to our research, households with two people need around £28,000 a year to be ‘comfortable’ in their retirement.

This covers all the basic areas of expenditure (which had a combined cost of £19,000 per year on average) and some luxuries, such as European holidays, hobbies and eating out.

You’ll be able to save £60,000 into your pension in the 2023-24 tax year, whilst still benefiting from tax relief.

This is called the annual allowance and was recently increased from £40,000 by Jeremy Hunt in his Spring Budget.

This amount includes additions made by you, your employer (if you have a company pension), and third parties - which can include pension tax relief.

8. Treat yourself

This might be the first thing you think of when you have a lump sum to use - whether you're looking to buy a new car or a holiday abroad.

We've got plenty of product reviews to help you decide what to spend you cash on, from the best cars for 2023, to the best hotel chains, and even the best air fryers.

One thing that’s worth remembering is that any big purchases over £100 and less than £30,000 should be put on a credit card to benefit from Section 75.

This means the credit card company is jointly and severally liable for any breach of contract or misrepresentation by the retailer or trader.