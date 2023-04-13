As environmental concerns continue to be a hot topic worldwide, many consumers and industries are looking for more eco-friendly alternatives.

The gardening and landscaping sector is no exception to this, and as a result, the debate surrounding the use of petrol-powered gardening tools is gaining momentum. In particular, many are asking: are petrol-powered gardening tools going to be banned?

The use of petrol-powered gardening tools, particularly lawn mowers, has been widely criticised for its environmental impact. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a single petrol-powered lawn mower can produce the same amount of air pollution as 11 newer cars driven for an hour. Moreover, petrol-powered tools contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution, and often require frequent maintenance.

Governments around the world have started to take notice of these issues, and some have begun implementing measures to limit or ban the use of petrol-powered gardening tools. For example, in 2021, California announced plans to phase out the sale of new petrol-powered small off-road engines (SORE), including those found in lawn mowers and leaf blowers, by 2024. This move has sparked a wider discussion, with other states and countries considering similar legislation.

While there are currently no specific UK-wide regulations that ban or limit the use of petrol-powered gardening tools, local councils have the authority to impose restrictions based on noise or air-pollution concerns. As awareness of the environmental impact of petrol gardening tools grows, it is likely that future regulations may be proposed to phase out or limit their use in favor of more eco-friendly alternatives.

Popular gardening tool manufacturer EGO launched their 'Challenge 2025 ' campaign in 2020, aiming to empower 'outdoor power equipment users to move away from petrol' and towards battery power within five years, 'leading to significant reductions in emissions and noise, whilst increasing safety and user comfort'.

The rise of cordless alternatives

As regulations on petrol-powered gardening tools tighten, manufacturers and consumers alike are turning to cordless alternatives. Battery-powered electric gardening tools, such as lawn mowers, hedge trimmers, and chainsaws, have become increasingly popular in recent years. These tools offer several advantages over their fuel-guzzling counterparts:

Environmentally friendly: Cordless tools produce zero emissions, making them a more sustainable choice for the environment.

Quieter operation: Electric tools are generally quieter than petrol-powered tools, reducing noise pollution and making them more pleasant to use.

Lower maintenance: Electric tools require less maintenance than petrol-powered tools, as there are fewer parts to wear out or replace, and no need for oil changes or spark-plug replacements.

Ease of use: Cordless tools are often lighter and easier to handle than petrol-powered tools, making them more user-friendly, particularly for those with limited strength or mobility.

No fuel costs: With cordless tools, there's no need to purchase petrol, which can save you money in the long run.

Despite these advantages, some gardeners have been hesitant to make the switch to cordless tools, citing concerns about battery life and power. However, advances in battery technology have addressed many of these concerns, with newer lithium-ion batteries offering longer runtimes and faster charging times. Modern cordless models can also put out a great deal of power - short of incredibly heavy-duty tasks, they pack enough punch to fly through most gardening tasks.

Discover our Best Buy cordless gardening tools:

Our approach and what the future holds

Given the growing popularity of cordless alternatives and increasing regulations, it seems likely that the use of petrol-powered gardening tools will decline in the coming years. While an outright ban on petrol-powered tools may not be imminent, the trend towards more eco-friendly options is undeniable.

As manufacturers continue to invest in cordless technology, we can expect even better performance from electric gardening tools in the future. This will further encourage consumers to make the switch from petrol-powered equipment, reducing our overall environmental impact and creating a more sustainable future for the gardening industry.

Now is an excellent time for gardeners to consider transitioning to more environmentally friendly options. By doing so, we can all play a part in reducing our carbon footprint and preserving the planet for future generations.

Sustainability is a key part of our approach at Which?, as emphasised by our Eco Buy recommendation, which highlights well-performing products that are more eco-friendly than others in their category. As our goal is always to cover the products most relevant to our readers, you will see our reviews follow the market: shifting towards looking at cordless models rather than petrol. We'll still cover relevant petrol lawn mowers, but we don't expect to see many releases for petrol gardening tools from the major manufacturers in the UK, and the benefits of cordless models make them a better option for almost every consumer and for the world.

You can learn more about our Eco Buys in our choosing an Eco Buy guide.

High-powered cordless models

We've got reviews for hundreds of gardening tools of all power types. Here's a selection of battery-powered models with specs that match up to the power you might find in their petrol counterparts.

Lawn mowers

Stihl RMA 448 TC

This self-propelled cordless mower is suitable for large lawns, with a hefty 46cm cutting width and a 55-litre grass collection box with a level indicator. It also has space to store a spare battery, so you can easily swap over if the first one runs out before your grass-cutting job is done.

Powerbase 40V Cordless Lawnmower 46cm

The Powerbase 40V Cordless Lawnmower 46cm boasts an integrated mulching plug, allowing you to nourish your lawn while mowing without having to dispose of clippings. Its two included 5Ah batteries have light indicators that help you keep track of the remaining charge. The mower is also self-propelled drive, with rear-wheel drive that aims to help with sloping and uneven lawns.

Are these eco-friendly options truly capable of rivaling their petrol peers in terms of power and range? Read our full reviews of the Stihl RMA 448 TC and the Powerbase 40V Cordless Lawnmower 46cm to find out more about their cutting performance, ease of use, and additional features.

Hedge trimmers

Black & Decker GTC36552PC

This cordless hedge trimmer has a 36V battery. Usually, higher-voltage batteries lead to better, more powerful cutting capabilities. It also comes at a cheaper price than many trimmers with similar batteries.

Read our full review of the Black & Decker GTC36552PC to see how it performed on different hedge types.

Stihl HSA 66 Set

Stihl claim the HSA 66 is 'powerful but easy to use'. It's certainly lightweight, at just 3.5kg, and the battery is easy to remove and insert.

Check out our Stihl HSA 66 review to find out more details.

Chainsaws

Greenworks GWGD24X2CS36K4X

The cordless chainsaw is powered by two 24V lithium-ion batteries that sit either side of the handle for a combined 48V output. It has a 35cm long blade, which should be perfect for most tasks around the garden.

We put the Greenworks GWGD24X2CS36K4X through our rigorous testing programme to see how it perfoms.

Stihl MSA 120 C-B

The Stihl MSA 120 C-B is the smallest, lightest and cheapest of Stihl's cordless chainsaw range.

Both chainsaws aim to house the power of a petrol-model, but without the terrible racket a petrol model makes. Read our reviews of the Stihl MSA 120 C-B to see how it did in our tests.

Grass trimmers

EGO ST1510E

Packed with a powerful 56V lithium battery, this grass trimmer is designed for heavy-duty jobs.

This model aim to provide cordless convenience without compromising power or efficiency, but does it truly measure up to its petrol counterparts? Read our review of the Ego ST1510E to find out.

Ryobi RY18LTX33A-0

This trimmer is designed to be lightweight, yet powerful enough for heavy-duty trimming tasks around your garden. It also has some useful features thrown in, such as variable speed and an adjustable cutting width.

Check out our full Ryobi RY18LTX33A-0 review.

Leaf blowers

Worx WG547E

Worx claims that this cordless leaf blower will clear leaves just as well as heavier, more powerful machines. It's part of Worx's PowerShare battery range of power tools designed to take the same, interchangeable 20V lithium battery.

Read our full review of the Worx WG547E to find out how it dealt with leaves on different surfaces.

Stiga SAB 700 AE

This cordless leaf blower has three variable speed settings designed to make clearing away leaves a breeze.

Find out how well it performed in our full Stiga SAB 700 AE review.