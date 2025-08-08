August is peak summer month for home theft – how can home insurance help?

While the promise of sunshine beckons many of us to spend more time outdoors, new data suggests that summer also poses a peak opportunity for thieves.

According to claims figures from Tesco Insurance, last year home thefts rose 28% between July and August – and thefts from garden sheds soared by 61% between 2023 and 2024.

Here we explore what's been happening with garden thefts, and tell you what to double-check in your home insurance policy to ensure you don't lose out.

Are thefts getting worse?

According to the Crime Survey for England and Wales, carried out by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), there were 2.8m theft incidents in those countries during the year ending this March.

Despite the large number, overall rates of theft have actually been falling over the long term – with rates this year 30% lower than in the year ending in March 2015.

Garden theft could be worsening

But while the general trend is positive, not all types of theft have fallen at the same rates and, more recently, certain types appear to have ticked upwards.

According to the ONS figures, thefts from 'outside a dwelling' this year rose by 20% from the year to March 2024 – up from 517,000 to 622,000.

And if Tesco's claims data is reflective of general trends, August is a particular high point – with 10% of all last year's home thefts happening that month. When it came specifically to thefts from sheds, last August saw 48% more claims than July.

Find out more: How to make a home insurance claim .

Is your home insurance up to the job?

Most home insurance policies protect your contents and garden structures (such as sheds) within the grounds of your property. However, you're unlikely to benefit from the same cover beyond your four walls as you will inside your home.

This means it's crucial to check your T&Cs to see how portable contents – that you might take out with you when enjoying the sunshine – are covered under your policy.

For example, when we last examined home insurance policies, we found that some allowed you to claim £2,000 for the theft of a laptop or sporting gear from inside your home – but only £500 for items stolen from the garden.

Different limits again applied to items stored in outbuildings – such as a garage.

Garden cover

It's also worth checking what provision is available for fixtures that are part of your garden, such as trees and plants – which come under 'garden cover' in policies.

In our last analysis, garden cover levels ranged between £1,000 and more than £100,000 – making for a huge variation in protection provided.

What to check for

Having a good home insurance policy can give you the peace of mind that you won't need to worry about your finances if thieves break into your property and steal your belongings. But it's worth double-checking that your insurance really does have you covered.

Here, we look at the four main areas of home insurance protecting goods kept in your garden.

Contents cover

Contents cover is often described as insuring what would fall out of your house if you turned it upside down.

Policies can vary in terms of how this cover applies to items kept in – or taken into – your garden. So check your T&Cs carefully to see where you stand.

Policies also have stipulations around responsible care of your home's contents – so would be unlikely to pay out to replace stolen items that had been left unattended or unsecured. In other words, take care not to leave shed or patio doors unlocked when you're not about.

Find out more: contents cover compared

Bicycle cover

Bikes can make an attractive target for thieves if left unguarded. They're usually protected as standard under your contents cover, but not necessarily if kept in a shed, or even less likely if in the open. And what cover is provided may not go as far as the full replacement cost of your bike, if it's expensive.

If you need an upgrade, some insurers sell bicycle cover as an optional add-on, and you can also purchase standalone policies.

Find out more: Read our guide to bicycle cover

Personal possessions cover

This is typically an optional extra and covers items intended to be kept on your person when you're out of the home – such as your phone or jewellery.

Not all portable contents will be considered 'personal possessions' under your policy's terms, so check its definitions to be sure what's covered and what isn't.

Garden cover

Although structural parts of your property (such as sheds and outbuildings) usually fall under your buildings cover, garden cover looks after features, ornaments and plants.

If you've invested a lot into making your garden a pleasant space to be, it's worth checking that your insurance is protecting it adequately. Some policies allow you to adjust the levels of garden cover you have, or you might be able to supplement it with a standalone policy.

To find out more about home insurance and read our latest reviews, see our comprehensive guide.

How to keep your home safe while you're away

Heading away this summer? From smart lightbulbs and video doorbells to securing sheds and avoiding social media slip-ups, there are plenty of ways to make your home less appealing to burglars.

Read our 12 expert-backed tips to help keep your property safe while you're away.