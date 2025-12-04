By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.
Is it actually cheaper to buy an Advent calendar in December? Here are the best deals we found
The Christmas countdown has started, but that doesn't mean it's too late to get an Advent calendar.
If December caught you off guard and you haven't bought an Advent calendar yet, there's still time. Although, you might need to play catch-up and open a few doors when it arrives.
Lots of the most popular Advent calendars are sold out, but some are still available and many are now on sale for discounted prices.
There are deals on all sorts of Advent calendars, including festive beauty sets, chocolate calendars and plenty of options for kids.
Best beauty Advent calendar deals
* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Average price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.
Nivea Advent Calendar 2025
Average price in the past six months: £46
Cheapest price in the past six months: £42.63*
- Number of products included: 24
- Includes shower and skincare essentials
The Nivea Advent calendar has had a price cut at Amazon, dropping to its lowest price yet. All sorts of skincare goodies are included in the festive-themed box, including four facemasks, two shower cremes and three lip balms.
More beauty Advent calendar deals
- L'Oréal Paris 2025 Festive Beauty Advent Calendar: Available from Amazon (£49.99)
Best Lego Advent calendar deals
Lego Friends Advent Calendar
Average price in the past six months: £18.34
Cheapest price in the past six months: £10*
- For ages six and over
- Includes 24 days of gifts with five LEego Friends characters
Build a fun sleepover scene with the Friends Lego Advent calendar. It has 24 days of gifts, including Aliya, Autumn, Liann, Nova and Leo minidolls, plus five Lego animals (two dogs, a guinea pig, a gecko and a cat figure).
More Lego Advent calendar deals
Best chocolate Advent calendar deals
Lindt Teddy Advent calendar
Average price in the past six months: £23.79
Cheapest price in the past six months: £17.85*
- 24 chocolates
- Includes chocolate truffles, teddies and reindeer
If you prefer a more traditional chocolate Advent calendar, Lindt's 3D bear has a selection of chocolates in all sorts of shapes and sizes. It's sold out at most retailers, but you can still buy it at Amazon, and it's been discounted.
More chocolate and confectionary Advent calendar deals
Best kids Advent calendar deals
National Geographic 2025 Science Kit and Rock Collection Advent Calendar
Buy the National Geographic 2025 Science Kit and Rock Collection Advent Calendar now for £19.99 from Amazon.
- For children aged eight to 12
- 24 days of science experiments gemstones and more
For science-obsessed children, this National Geographic Advent calendar will be both fun and educational. It includes nine science experiments, a pair of safety googles, 11 gemstones, four animal figurines and a glow-in-the-dark bouncy ball. Then, on the last day, they will get a pyrite (fool's gold) specimen to be unearthed from a mini dig brick.
More kids Advent calendar deals
Best perfume Advent calendar deals
Harvey Nichols 12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar 2025
- Worth more than £700
- Includes Creed, Parfums De Marly, Kilian, Xerjoff and more
Fragrance fans will get the chance to try out lots of different scents with the Harvey Nichols 12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar 2025. It will now only set you back £122.50 after a 30% discount gets applied at checkout.
More fragrance Advent calendar deals
- John Lewis Scented Candle and Oils Advent Calendar: Available from John Lewis (£84)
