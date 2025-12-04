Is it actually cheaper to buy an Advent calendar in December? Here are the best deals we found

The Christmas countdown has started, but that doesn't mean it's too late to get an Advent calendar.

If December caught you off guard and you haven't bought an Advent calendar yet, there's still time. Although, you might need to play catch-up and open a few doors when it arrives.

Lots of the most popular Advent calendars are sold out, but some are still available and many are now on sale for discounted prices.

There are deals on all sorts of Advent calendars, including festive beauty sets, chocolate calendars and plenty of options for kids.

Best beauty Advent calendar deals

* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Average price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Nivea Advent Calendar 2025

Average price in the past six months: £46

Cheapest price in the past six months: £42.63*

Number of products included: 24

Includes shower and skincare essentials

The Nivea Advent calendar has had a price cut at Amazon, dropping to its lowest price yet. All sorts of skincare goodies are included in the festive-themed box, including four facemasks, two shower cremes and three lip balms.

More beauty Advent calendar deals

Nivea Men Advent Calendar: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023757

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023757 Revolution beauty 24-piece Advent Calendar: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023758

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023758 L'Oréal Paris 2025 Festive Beauty Advent Calendar: Available from Amazon (£49.99)

Available from (£49.99) Clarins 12-Day Advent Calendar: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023775

Shop the best beauty Christmas gifts

Best Lego Advent calendar deals

Lego Friends Advent Calendar

Average price in the past six months: £18.34

Cheapest price in the past six months: £10*

For ages six and over

Includes 24 days of gifts with five LEego Friends characters

Build a fun sleepover scene with the Friends Lego Advent calendar. It has 24 days of gifts, including Aliya, Autumn, Liann, Nova and Leo minidolls, plus five Lego animals (two dogs, a guinea pig, a gecko and a cat figure).

More Lego Advent calendar deals

Lego Disney Frozen Advent calendar 2025: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023777

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023777 Lego Star Wars Advent calendar 2025: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022165

Best chocolate Advent calendar deals

Lindt Teddy Advent calendar

Average price in the past six months: £23.79

Cheapest price in the past six months: £17.85*

24 chocolates

Includes chocolate truffles, teddies and reindeer

If you prefer a more traditional chocolate Advent calendar, Lindt's 3D bear has a selection of chocolates in all sorts of shapes and sizes. It's sold out at most retailers, but you can still buy it at Amazon, and it's been discounted.

More chocolate and confectionary Advent calendar deals

Candy Kittens Advent Calendar 2025: Available from Amazon (£7.99) - this ships between 19 December - 5 January, so may be a post-Christmas treat

Available from (£7.99) - this ships between 19 December - 5 January, so may be a post-Christmas treat Assorted Lindt Chocolates Advent Calendar 2025: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023763

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023763 Cadbury's Biscoff Chocolate Advent Calendar 2025: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023765

Best kids Advent calendar deals

National Geographic 2025 Science Kit and Rock Collection Advent Calendar

Buy the National Geographic 2025 Science Kit and Rock Collection Advent Calendar now for £19.99 from Amazon .

For children aged eight to 12

24 days of science experiments gemstones and more

For science-obsessed children, this National Geographic Advent calendar will be both fun and educational. It includes nine science experiments, a pair of safety googles, 11 gemstones, four animal figurines and a glow-in-the-dark bouncy ball. Then, on the last day, they will get a pyrite (fool's gold) specimen to be unearthed from a mini dig brick.

More kids Advent calendar deals

Hot Wheels Toy Cars and Playset 2025 Advent Calendar: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023764

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023764 Slime Advent Calendar 2025: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023766

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023766 Obasyhig Rubber Duck Advent Calendar: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023776

Need fun present ideas for children? Take a look the best Christmas gifts for kids.\

Best perfume Advent calendar deals

Harvey Nichols 12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar 2025

Worth more than £700

Includes Creed, Parfums De Marly, Kilian, Xerjoff and more

Fragrance fans will get the chance to try out lots of different scents with the Harvey Nichols 12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar 2025. It will now only set you back £122.50 after a 30% discount gets applied at checkout.

More fragrance Advent calendar deals

Yankee Candle Advent Calendar 2025: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022657

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022657 John Lewis Scented Candle and Oils Advent Calendar: Available from John Lewis (£84)

Looking for festive gift ideas? Take a look at our gift guides: