Best Christmas gifts 2025: the top hits from Which?

Getting your Christmas shopping sorted early? We're here to help.
We've listed some of the most popular products* from our array of festive gift guides to help you shop better this Christmas, covering everything from kids' toys to health and wellness products.
Scroll on for the best Christmas gifts for 2025.
See all our gifts advice guides – we've rounded up the best presents for all ages and hobbies
We like: Lots of flavours
Watch out for: Uneven bars can be a bit tricky to break apart
Tony’s Chocolonely offers bold, chunky bars in irresistible varieties such as pretzel toffee, almond sea salt and creamy classic milk. Each 180g bar comes in its signature brightly coloured wrapper and can be bought in bundles.
You can even design your own wrapper for birthdays, holidays – or just because – turning a delicious bar into a thoughtful gift that’s as fun to unwrap as it is to eat.
You can buy bars directly from Tony's Chocolonely or compare prices on a regular bar of milk chocolate below:
We like: Affordable, easy to use, comes in a range of sizes
Watch out for: Some dogs might not enjoy the sensation
The Tinioey Dog Paw Cleaner is a handy tool for keeping muddy paw prints off the floor after walks. Just add a little water, slip your dog’s paw into the cup, and twist. Soft silicone bristles handle the dirt while three included towels help with drying afterwards.
It comes in several sizes to fit different breeds and is lightweight enough to take along on trips or hikes, making it a practical present for dog owners on the move.
We like: Charges devices quickly
Watch out for: Cable sold separately
This 30W USB-C charger from UGREEN is compact on its own, but the foldable pins make it even more travel-friendly. It makes a great stocking stuffer for those who need a small charger to keep in a bag.
It delivers fast charging for a wide range of devices, from phones to tablets, but don't forget to include a USB-C cable when buying.
We like: Has reflective strips for night runs
Watch out for: May not have as much storage space as a full backpack
A lightweight running vest is ideal for runners who want to carry water, snacks, or small gear without the bulk of a backpack.
Unisex and adjustable, this one comes in several colours and is made from breathable mesh and water-resistant fabric. Multiple pockets hold bottles, snacks, and other essentials, while reflective strips on the front and back enhance visibility during early-morning or evening runs.
Watch out for: Might be a challenge to clean thoroughly
As any home cook will tell you, a little lemon zest or a dash of cheese can transform a meal. Perfect for zesting citrus or grating hard cheese, chocolate, cinnamon, onion, garlic and ginger, this stainless steel microplane grater makes food prep easier.
It features an ergonomic soft-touch handle for comfort, non-slip rubber feet for stability, and comes with a plastic safety cover for easy and safe storage.
Watch out for: Not a story book, slightly pricier than other books
LeapFrog has been making educational books for almost 30 years and remains a popular choice among many parents for Christmas gifting.
The LeapFrog 100 Words Baby Book is an interactive way for toddlers to start building their vocabulary in two languages. Little ones can touch the words on each page to hear animals introduce age-appropriate words along with fun sound effects.
We like: An inexpensive product for beauty fans
Watch out for: Everyone’s skin has different needs
The Granactive Retinoid Serum 5% in Squalane is a handy gift for anyone starting a skincare routine.
It contains a moisturising and anti-inflammatory ingredient, squalane, and is a lot cheaper than some high-end brands containing similar (or even less effective) active ingredients.
We like: Compatible with other VTech products in the same range
Watch out for: Cars sold separately
The Toot-Toot Drivers Deluxe Car Track is an interactive set with 30 track pieces that little ones can arrange in various ways. It makes a great Christmas gift for toddlers.
SmartPoint locations trigger sounds, phrases and melodies when driven over by Toot-Toot Drivers cars (sold separately).
We like: Affordable, easy to use
Watch out for: Comes in various styles, so make sure you choose one that suits your space
A scented oil diffuser makes a thoughtful Christmas gift if your loved one enjoys a fresh and fragrant home. This one from Asakuki features a 300ml water tank, seven LED light colours, multiple mist modes, and an auto-shutoff.
We like: Lifetime warranty
Watch out for: £25+ for a pair of socks
Sick of gifting socks every year only for them to end up full of holes?
These Darn Tough socks aim to live up to their name with their lifetime warranty. And if your socks do get a hole in them, Darn Tough will send a replacement pair free of charge if you provide proof of purchase. You can read the full terms on its website.
The brand also makes nylon-reinforced work socks designed for those who wear steel-capped shoes, hiking socks and ski socks.
Buy a variety of men's socks direct from Darn Tough, or compare prices on a pair of its midweight socks below:
We like: Ergonomic grip
We don't like: Handle is shorter and heavier than some other models
There are sharp cutting edges on both sides of this hoe, so the wide head moves easily through the soil, cutting weeds effectively on the push and pull.
We like: Lots of different tools included
Watch out for: Case is quite large
This stainless steel 'toolkit' swaps bolts for burgers and screwdrivers for skewers, and makes a great gift for any seasoned grillmaster.
It contains barbecue mats, six skewers, six corn forks, a basting brush, a cleaning brush with a spare head, tongs, a BBQ fork, a spatula (with an integrated bottle opener), salt and pepper shakers, and a thermometer, which can all be tucked into the carry case.
We like: Customisable shape combinations
Watch out for: Large amount of floor space needed
This wooden balance beam set is designed to support little ones' development of balance, coordination, and gross motor skills. The set includes six balance beams, eight connectors and six stepping stones, allowing for various obstacle-course configurations.
Made from wood and coated with child-safe paint, the pieces are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
We like: Seemingly endless track combinations
Watch out for: Only six marbles included, expansion packs may be needed for further play
The GraviTrax Starter Set is a hands-on gift for kids aged eight and up, with 122 pieces and nine track instructions to start building exciting marble runs.
Experiment with gravity as marbles race through twists, loops and turns, and expand the fun with compatible GraviTrax and GraviTrax PRO sets.
Deluxe elements including trampolines, catapults and ziplines are sold as expansions packs. While they aren't necessary, they can be fun additions for gifting at a future date.
Pick up the Starter Set below, or take a look at expansion packs from Ravensburger.
We like: One-to-one tech support and remote fixes, access to our reviews in our print magazines and much more
Watch out for: Shameless self-promotion
Know someone who wants to stay informed about the latest technology and access one-to-one expert advice? A Which? Tech subscription is a great gifting option.
It includes unlimited tech help via phone, email and remote fixes, making it useful for troubleshooting everything from printer problems to slow wi-fi.
Subscribers will also receive Which? Tech magazine (published bi-monthly), packed with reviews, advice and tips on the latest gadgets and home technology.
We like: Pick the best-suited club for any shot
Watch out for: Fairly expensive
It can be tricky finding the best club for a shot, but this rangefinder is here to help. Just point the scope at a spot on the green, note the distance and then pick the appropriate club.
This compact accessory makes a good stocking-stuffer and features both a belt clip and a magnetic system so you can attach it to your golf bag or trolley.
*'Popular' products determined by analysis of most frequently clicked links over a 12-month period (Sept 2024 to Sept 2025) based on data supplied by our partners.