Best Christmas gifts 2025: the top hits from Which?

Getting your Christmas shopping sorted early? We're here to help.

We've listed some of the most popular products* from our array of festive gift guides to help you shop better this Christmas, covering everything from kids' toys to health and wellness products.

Scroll on for the best Christmas gifts for 2025.

See all our gifts advice guides – we've rounded up the best presents for all ages and hobbies

Best Christmas gifts under £15

Tony's Chocolonely bars

Most popular present in best Christmas gifts for mums

I regularly get given Tony's Chocolonely for and really look forward to it. The chocolate's gorgeous plus I love the thickness of it. I have a small(ish) piece with my coffee, every day, and it makes me smile as I think of the kids when I have it. Lads, if you're reading, a fry-up wouldn't go amiss, either. Lisa Barber Which? Tech editor

We like: Lots of flavours

Watch out for: Uneven bars can be a bit tricky to break apart

Tony’s Chocolonely offers bold, chunky bars in irresistible varieties such as pretzel toffee, almond sea salt and creamy classic milk. Each 180g bar comes in its signature brightly coloured wrapper and can be bought in bundles.

You can even design your own wrapper for birthdays, holidays – or just because – turning a delicious bar into a thoughtful gift that’s as fun to unwrap as it is to eat.

You can buy bars directly from Tony's Chocolonely or compare prices on a regular bar of milk chocolate below:

You can see how Tony's Chocolonely 70% dark chocolate bar fared in our guide to the best dark chocolate

Dog Paw Cleaner

Most popular present in best Christmas gifts for dogs

This tool has saved our white carpets from muddy paws. It's really easy to use and ensures your dog doesn't leave behind a trail of dirt as they zoom through the house. Ruby Gordon Which? scientific adviser

We like: Affordable, easy to use, comes in a range of sizes

Watch out for: Some dogs might not enjoy the sensation

The Tinioey Dog Paw Cleaner is a handy tool for keeping muddy paw prints off the floor after walks. Just add a little water, slip your dog’s paw into the cup, and twist. Soft silicone bristles handle the dirt while three included towels help with drying afterwards.

It comes in several sizes to fit different breeds and is lightweight enough to take along on trips or hikes, making it a practical present for dog owners on the move.

Pet-proof your Christmas: festive foods you should never feed your pets



UGREEN Nexode 30W fast charger

Most popular present in best Christmas tech gifts

I bought this myself and it's brilliant – super compact, feels solid and good quality, and charges my phone faster than ever. Look out for discounts – it's often on sale for a little over £10. Paul Lester Which? technology content editor

We like: Charges devices quickly

Watch out for: Cable sold separately

This 30W USB-C charger from UGREEN is compact on its own, but the foldable pins make it even more travel-friendly. It makes a great stocking stuffer for those who need a small charger to keep in a bag.

It delivers fast charging for a wide range of devices, from phones to tablets, but don't forget to include a USB-C cable when buying.

Read more: do you need a fast charger for your phone?

Lightweight running vest by Tumeyser

Most popular present in best Christmas gifts for runners

There’s nothing worse than cramming gels, keys and your phone into your shorts. A lightweight running vest keeps essentials close without weighing you down. This one strikes a great balance - functional but not bulky or sweaty. It even fits a soft water bottle. Lisa Galliers Which? principal researcher

We like: Has reflective strips for night runs

Watch out for: May not have as much storage space as a full backpack

A lightweight running vest is ideal for runners who want to carry water, snacks, or small gear without the bulk of a backpack.

Unisex and adjustable, this one comes in several colours and is made from breathable mesh and water-resistant fabric. Multiple pockets hold bottles, snacks, and other essentials, while reflective strips on the front and back enhance visibility during early-morning or evening runs.

For keen athletes, check out how to buy the best weighted vest

Microplane Grater

Most popular present in best Christmas gifts for foodies

I was given a microplane as a Christmas gift and it's such a game-changer. It makes zesting citrus fruits for baking so much quicker and easier and is also perfect for a quick dash of parmesan on your pasta. I never would have thought to ask for it but I couldn't do without it now! Jessica Carson Which? food editor We like: Ergonomic handle Ergonomic handle

Watch out for: Might be a challenge to clean thoroughly

As any home cook will tell you, a little lemon zest or a dash of cheese can transform a meal. Perfect for zesting citrus or grating hard cheese, chocolate, cinnamon, onion, garlic and ginger, this stainless steel microplane grater makes food prep easier.

It features an ergonomic soft-touch handle for comfort, non-slip rubber feet for stability, and comes with a plastic safety cover for easy and safe storage.

Read about the cool kitchen gadgets our experts love

Leapfrog Learning Friends 100 Words Baby Book

Most popular present in best Christmas gifts for one-year-olds

This is a great book with sound effects to teach little ones their first words - in both English and French. It has pictures to correlate with the words – baby can touch the picture and it gives the sound effect and then speaks the word. Sarah-Jane Tedd Which? endorsements account manager We like: Two languages Two languages

Watch out for: Not a story book, slightly pricier than other books

LeapFrog has been making educational books for almost 30 years and remains a popular choice among many parents for Christmas gifting.

The LeapFrog 100 Words Baby Book is an interactive way for toddlers to start building their vocabulary in two languages. Little ones can touch the words on each page to hear animals introduce age-appropriate words along with fun sound effects.

The only guide you'll ever need to babyproof your home



Best Christmas gifts under £30

The Ordinary – Granactive Retinoid 5% Squalene, 30ml

Most popular present in best Christmas gifts for women

I'm naturally sceptical about anti-ageing brand claims but The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 5% emulsion really works for me. Strong retinoids can irritate skin but the type of retinoid in this is scientifically proven to be gentle, even at a 5% concentration. It's a luxe gift without the luxe price tag, plus it lasts for ages. Martha Roberts Which? senior content writer

We like: An inexpensive product for beauty fans

Watch out for: Everyone’s skin has different needs

The Granactive Retinoid Serum 5% in Squalane is a handy gift for anyone starting a skincare routine.

It contains a moisturising and anti-inflammatory ingredient, squalane, and is a lot cheaper than some high-end brands containing similar (or even less effective) active ingredients.

Read our guide for the need-to-know on retinol: what is retinol good for and what does it really do?

Vtech Toot-Toot Cars and Garage

Most popular present in best Christmas gifts for two-year-olds

An absolute firm favourite when my son was two - we had the track, the garage and the service centre. It's another toy that can be built on, we bought the airport too and extra cars and trucks. It's noisy but very interactive and fun (if you're two). Lisa Galliers Which? principal researcher

We like: Compatible with other VTech products in the same range

Watch out for: Cars sold separately

The Toot-Toot Drivers Deluxe Car Track is an interactive set with 30 track pieces that little ones can arrange in various ways. It makes a great Christmas gift for toddlers.

SmartPoint locations trigger sounds, phrases and melodies when driven over by Toot-Toot Drivers cars (sold separately).

Fancy going off-road? See the best remote control cars

Scented oil diffuser

Most popular product in best Christmas gifts for girlfriends

A diffuser bundled with a selection of scents is a simple way to create a calming atmosphere while keeping your home smelling fresh. With affordable multipacks on offer (often around £10 for a pack of five mini bottles), it’s easy to swap fragrances to suit your mood or the season. A touch of cinnamon or spiced orange would be perfect for Christmas. Tom Morgan Which? senior content producer

We like: Affordable, easy to use

Watch out for: Comes in various styles, so make sure you choose one that suits your space

A scented oil diffuser makes a thoughtful Christmas gift if your loved one enjoys a fresh and fragrant home. This one from Asakuki features a 300ml water tank, seven LED light colours, multiple mist modes, and an auto-shutoff.

Breathe easy with one of the best air purifiers

Darn tough socks

Most popular present in best Christmas gifts for men

My mum got me some pairs of these back in 2013 – they definitely live up to the name, because I have yet to find a hole after over a decade of use and abuse. I used the same pairs recently during hikes up Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Yr Wyddfa this September. Lars Stannard Which? content writer

We like: Lifetime warranty

Watch out for: £25+ for a pair of socks

Sick of gifting socks every year only for them to end up full of holes?

These Darn Tough socks aim to live up to their name with their lifetime warranty. And if your socks do get a hole in them, Darn Tough will send a replacement pair free of charge if you provide proof of purchase. You can read the full terms on its website .

The brand also makes nylon-reinforced work socks designed for those who wear steel-capped shoes, hiking socks and ski socks.

Buy a variety of men's socks direct from Darn Tough , or compare prices on a pair of its midweight socks below:

Treat your feet to one of the best foot massagers this Christmas

Best Christmas gifts under £40

Kent & Stowe Stainless Steel Oscillating Hoe

Most popular present in best Christmas gifts for gardeners

Every gardener needs a hoe to kill weeds. While it's typically best to hoe in the summer, buying one as a Christmas present means they're prepared and aren't shopping around last-minute. Ceri Thomas Which? Gardening editor

We like: Ergonomic grip

We don't like: Handle is shorter and heavier than some other models

There are sharp cutting edges on both sides of this hoe, so the wide head moves easily through the soil, cutting weeds effectively on the push and pull.

Discover more of the best hoes for weeding

VonHaus BBQ Tool Set with Case

Most popular present in best Christmas gifts for dads

Many Dads love to grill in the summer but it's not just about the food, it's a time to share a culinary experience with family and loved ones. Ronan Appiah Which? market analyst

We like: Lots of different tools included

Watch out for: Case is quite large

This stainless steel 'toolkit' swaps bolts for burgers and screwdrivers for skewers, and makes a great gift for any seasoned grillmaster.

It contains barbecue mats, six skewers, six corn forks, a basting brush, a cleaning brush with a spare head, tongs, a BBQ fork, a spatula (with an integrated bottle opener), salt and pepper shakers, and a thermometer, which can all be tucked into the carry case.

Find the right BBQ for your garden: best gas BBQs and best charcoal BBQs

Wooden Balance Beam Set

Most popular present in best Christmas gifts for three-year-olds

A great way to entertain kids indoors; you can put the stones/beams in any combination so there's endless fun (particularly if you involve other furniture). Michael Passingham Which? senior researcher

We like: Customisable shape combinations

Watch out for: Large amount of floor space needed

This wooden balance beam set is designed to support little ones' development of balance, coordination, and gross motor skills. The set includes six balance beams, eight connectors and six stepping stones, allowing for various obstacle-course configurations.

Made from wood and coated with child-safe paint, the pieces are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

See the baby products the parents at Which? couldn't live without

Best Christmas gifts for £40+

Ravensburger GraviTrax marble run

Most popular present in best Christmas gifts for kids

GraviTrax makes a brilliant gift for children who like to build through trial and error. The starter kit includes instructions to build many tracks, and you can also get creative and build your own. It includes a substantial amount of pieces so you don't necessarily need to buy more. Nicola Matic Which? art director

We like: Seemingly endless track combinations

Watch out for: Only six marbles included, expansion packs may be needed for further play

The GraviTrax Starter Set is a hands-on gift for kids aged eight and up, with 122 pieces and nine track instructions to start building exciting marble runs.

Experiment with gravity as marbles race through twists, loops and turns, and expand the fun with compatible GraviTrax and GraviTrax PRO sets.

Deluxe elements including trampolines, catapults and ziplines are sold as expansions packs. While they aren't necessary, they can be fun additions for gifting at a future date.

Pick up the Starter Set below, or take a look at expansion packs from Ravensburger .

Christmas isn't Christmas without a family game night. Make it a good one with the best board games

A Which? Tech Subscription

See more: best subscription Christmas gifts

Life's too short to get frustrated by tech. When you're struggling with a slow computer, poor wi-fi, an erratic printer or worse, Tech Support can help. Membership includes Which? Tech magazine to help you stay across the latest tech developments and scams, and get the best out of your home tech devices. Paul Lester Which? technology editor

We like: One-to-one tech support and remote fixes, access to our reviews in our print magazines and much more

Watch out for: Shameless self-promotion

Know someone who wants to stay informed about the latest technology and access one-to-one expert advice? A Which? Tech subscription is a great gifting option.

It includes unlimited tech help via phone, email and remote fixes, making it useful for troubleshooting everything from printer problems to slow wi-fi.

Subscribers will also receive Which? Tech magazine (published bi-monthly), packed with reviews, advice and tips on the latest gadgets and home technology.

Get tech confident for less Solve your tech issues and get expert buying advice by chatting to our support team as often as you need. From only £4.99 a month. Join Which? Tech Support Cancel any time

TecTecTec KLYR rangefinder

Popular present in best Christmas gifts for golfers

This rangefinder has completely changed how I approach tricky shots. I really like that it's compact and that it attaches to my cart, so I never have to worry about losing it. Alex Manners Which? endorsements account manager

We like: Pick the best-suited club for any shot

Watch out for: Fairly expensive

It can be tricky finding the best club for a shot, but this rangefinder is here to help. Just point the scope at a spot on the green, note the distance and then pick the appropriate club.

This compact accessory makes a good stocking-stuffer and features both a belt clip and a magnetic system so you can attach it to your golf bag or trolley.

