Best Black Friday air fryer and multi cooker deals 2023: what to expect from the sales

Our expert round-up of the best air fryer deals and the best multi cooker deals will save you time searching the sales.

This November, we’ll be sifting through products in all the most popular retailers’ Black Friday offers to reveal our pick of the best deals, based on both price and product quality.

Why should I shop the Black Friday air fryer deals with Which?

Our experts test and review air fryers and multi cookers throughout the year, not just when the sales are on.

Our intensive research helps us uncover the best air fryers and the best multi cookers, from popular brands including Ninja, Tefal and Tower - the products worth spending your hard-earned money on.

On this page, we’ll only feature products that we’ve rigorously tested in our lab – we won't recommend deals on shoddy appliances. But it's still worth checking our reviews to find out whether a particular air fryer or multi cooker is going to be perfect for your specific needs.

Will there be any good air fryer deals this Black Friday?

Sarah Hiscock, Which? market analyst for kitchen appliances says:

'Sales of air fryers and multi cookers grew massively last year as the cost of living skyrocketed and shoppers searched for new ways to save energy. This, coupled with their claimed health benefits, and social media platforms such as TikTok increasing exposure, led to wide-scale supply issues. Many retailers struggled to replenish stock to keep up with demand and there just weren’t any decent deals to be found.

‘With the market for air fryers and multi cookers starting to mature, this year, we’re expecting to see many more discounted products.

'We’ve increased our market coverage so we test as many models on the market as possible, and can offer our members unrivalled in-depth advice on the best products to buy.'

Which air fryers and multi cookers were in the sales last year?

The following models were in the sales in 2022, but they were only slightly discounted.

We expect to see them offered at a better price in this year’s sales.

Tefal Actifry Genius XL 2in1 YV970840 (typical price - £264)

We like: Nine cooking programs, clear lid

We don't like: Bulky and heavy

Like the original model, this version of the Tefal Actifry Genius has two cooking levels but this Genius XL version has a larger capacity, so you can fit up to 1.7kg of food in it.

It has nine preset cooking programs - chips, rolls, breaded snacks, meat and vegetable balls, battered snacks, chicken and desserts - and two '1-Meal-in-1-Go' programs - wok and world cuisine.

Read our full TefalActifry Genius XL 2in1 YV970840 review to see how well it air fries food.

Tefal Actifry Advance FZ727840 (typical price - £140)

We like: Clear lid, self-stirring paddle

We don't like: No automatic programs

This easy to use, no-frills air fryer can cook up to 1.2kg of food at a time. It has a clear lid, but its most useful feature is the self-stirring paddle, meaning you can set it and leave it without having to fuss around opening and closing the basket repeatedly.

However, you have to manually set temperatures and cooking times, which can be difficult getting used to at first.

Read our full Tefal Actifry Advance FZ727840 review to find out how well it cooks chips.

Ninja Foodi MAX AG551UK (typical price - £249)

We like: Has a helpful cooking probe

We don't like: Heavy

This air fryer has six functions: air fry, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate and grill. It also has a cooking tray and basket, as well as a digital cooking probe, a ceramic coated cooking pot, a ceramic coated crisper basket, a ceramic coated plate and a cleaning brush.

The removable parts are dishwasher safe, making it convenient to clean.

To know more, read our full review of the Ninja Foodi MAX AG551UK.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300UK (typical price - £263)

We like: Two cooking compartments, plenty of customisation options, large capacity

We don't like: Heavy, can't see food while it's cooking

This Ninja's dual zone technology is handy for anyone needing to cook multiple items of food at the same time without resorting to an oven. You can set different timings for each zone.

As a result, it's one of the largest and heaviest. So it's one to keep out on your countertop: don't plan on storing it away in your cupboard.

Read our full Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300UK review to discover everything we liked and disliked about it.

How to spot a good deal on an air fryer or multi cooker

Manca Virant, Which? air fryer expert says:

Avoid buying an air fryer that’s too small for your household. If you cook in batches, savings become smaller, so choose an appliance that can cook all your food in one go or or consider a dual model.

If you can't find a deal on the model you're after, compare historic price data with websites like Pricerunner and Pricespy . This may help you spot the best time of year to buy, or avoid periods when prices are at their highest.

and . This may help you spot the best time of year to buy, or avoid periods when prices are at their highest. Decide what matters most to you in an air fryer. For example, is it saving energy, making the very best chips or cooking your meals super-quickly? All models have pros and cons but reading our Which? air fryer reviews will help you narrow down your choices by what matters most to you personally.

How to recycle your old kitchen appliances

If you're looking to replace some ageing appliances by shopping the winter sales, make sure you dispose of your old items in the correct way.

There are plenty of ways you can offload your unwanted appliances. One option is kerbside collection for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre, or hand them over to retailers that have their own recycling schemes.

