Best BBQ deals for June 2025, plus other summer bargains

Sometimes summer feels like it's over before it's even begun. To make the most of those precious sunny days, we've curated a selection of June's best summer bargains.

That means the best BBQ deals you can get right now, from the likes of Weber and Kamado, plus discounts we've found on other outdoor products such as pizza ovens, solar garden lights and ice cream makers.

And because these products have all scored well with our experts during testing, you can be confident you'll be getting a high-quality product at a bargain price.

* References to ‘Average price’ and ‘Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Cheapest price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Best BBQ deals for June 2025

Our pick: Tower Kamado Maxi (T978531)

*Average price in the past six months: £376.70. Cheapest price in the past six months: £232.94

Charcoal fuel

Weighs 33.5kg

34cm grill diameter

We like: Simple controls

We don’t like: Heavy

With their instantly recognisable design, Kamado-style barbecues have become popular in recent years. This one from Tower offers grilling, smoking, baking and searing.

It’s mostly made from ceramic and has a chrome-plated steel grill and wooden handles. There’s a useful temperature gauge on top of the lid, and air vents that help you to control the heat when cooking – though these are on the small side. It’s supplied with a fabric cover that provides some protection from the elements when not in use.

Weber Master-Touch 57cm charcoal

*Average price in the past six months: £329.95. Cheapest price in the past six months: £309

Charcoal fuel

Weighs 17.6kg

54cm grill diameter

We like: Good-quality materials and useful features

We don’t like: Shelf isn't useful for storage

The Weber Master-Touch charcoal barbecue is a premium kettle barbecue designed to cook for up to eight people. It comes with lots of the high-spec features that Weber barbecues are renowned for.

The grill is hinged to make it easier to add more fuel, and it has a removable circular cooking grate in the middle where you can place a wide range of additional accessories, including a pizza stone, chicken roaster or wok. The tripod base has two wheels for moving it around.

We found it cheapest at WOWBBQ for £249 .

Heston Blumenthal Everdure Force 2-Burner Gas BBQ

*Average price in the past six months: £562.26. Cheapest price in the past six months: £479

Butane and propane fuel options

Weighs 31kg

59 x 41cm (WxD) grill area

We like: Sturdy

We don’t like: No side tables, dedicated utensil hooks or warming rack (the latter can be purchased separately)

Top chef Heston Blumenthal endorses a number of cooking gadgets and, if you search online, you'll find him extolling the virtues of the Everdure Force 2-burner gas barbecue. It comes in a range of contemporary colours and is ready to cook within minutes of firing up.

The designers have given this barbecue sleek curves where the lid meets the base, and stylish chunky gas taps instead of knobs – so it's built to look good and be practical to use.

We found it cheapest at BBQWorld for £449 .

How to spot a good BBQ deal

Chris Brookes, Which? BBQ expert, says:

'You're often more likely to get a good barbecue deal when the grilling season is coming to a close, towards the end of the year. Even if you can't wait until then, it's always worth checking out our Best Buys to ensure that you're investing in a high-quality BBQ that will last you for many summers to come.'

Pizza oven deals

Our pick: Gozney Roccbox

*Average price in the past six months: £398.60 Cheapest price in the past six months: £398

Dual-fuel; propane gas or wood logs

Weighs 20kg

12-inch maximum pizza size

We like: Useful features

We don’t like: Pizza stone can't be removed for cleaning

The Roccbox is well designed and packed with thoughtful features. The sturdy legs have two height settings to suit your cooking surface, and the oven is covered in a heatproof shell to reduce the chances of burning yourself if you touch it.

There's a thermometer built into the pizza stone, rather than the shell or door, which is handy for getting the most accurate ambient temperature reading. However, it does mean you can't take the pizza stone out for cleaning.

We found it cheapest on the Gozney website for £320 .

VonHaus Outdoor Pizza Oven

*Average price in the past six months: £140.08. Cheapest price in the past six months: £109.99

Wood-fired; wood pellets only

Weighs 11.5kg

11-inch maximum pizza size

We like: Light and easy to carry

We don’t like: Fairly limited pizza size

This is a simple wood-fired oven that uses wood pellets for fuel. There's a handy chute for pouring in extra pellets, so you won't have to fiddle around to remove the fuel grate when it's burning. A detachable metal handle comes included for opening and closing.

The fuel grate itself isn't very large, so it needs regular topping up. When we paused tending the flames to prep our first pizza, they had died right down before the food was ready to go in. This wasn't too problematic, though, as the flames soon crackled back into life once we'd added more pellets.

How to spot a good pizza oven deal

Joel Bates, Which? pizza oven expert, says:

'While cheap pizza oven deals can be tempting, there’s essential equipment you need for cooking pizza in your oven – such as a pizza peel and a temperature gun. Factor in the extra cost before you part with your money, or choose pizza oven deals with the essential kit bundled in.'

Solar garden light deals

Our pick: Lumify USB Solar Vintage Bulb Lights

*Average price in the past six months: £62.82. Cheapest price in the past six months: £55.24

20 lights

14.4 metres long

Warm white light

We like: Shine all winter

We don’t like: Wide distance between each light

These traditional-style plastic bulbs look sophisticated, and they're also tough. In our tests, they survived bumps, bashes and tough weather conditions.

Each bulb has a tiny hole drilled into the bottom to allow any water to drip out – an excellent design feature. The bulbs on other lights we tested tended to fill up with water over time.

How to spot a good solar garden light deal

Matt Knight, Which? solar garden light expert, says:

'Before looking for a deal, always check our reviews to make sure you buy lights that will last several winters and not turn into an expensive mistake. Deals can be hard to find in the spring and summer, so if you're hunting for a bargain, it may pay to wait until autumn or winter.'

Ice cream maker deals

Our pick: Sage The Smart Scoop Gelato and Ice Cream Maker

*Average price in the past six months: £361.12. Cheapest price in the past six months: £343.95

1-litre capacity

28 x 19 x 41cm (HxWxD)

Also makes frozen yoghurt, gelato and sorbet

We like: Useful pre-cool function

We don’t like: Instructions aren't the clearest

This all-singing, all-dancing ice cream maker from Sage can make a variety of frozen goodies, and it features a keep-cool function that keeps your ice cream cold for up to three hours.

We also appreciate the pre-cool function that cools your mixture to an optimal temperature in preparation for churning. This saves you having to do it in the fridge beforehand, which some ice cream makers instruct you to do.

This premium ice cream maker isn't the most affordable we've ever seen, but it's currently on discount for its lowest price in 2025 so far.

This premium ice cream maker isn't the most affordable we've ever seen, but it's currently on discount for its lowest price in 2025 so far.

