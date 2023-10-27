10 best Christmas gifts for foodies

Buying something for the food-lover in your life? We've picked 10 suggestions that will make meals (even more) delicious.

From a cast-iron skillet and a Nutribullet, to a highly customisable kettle, we've chosen a range of Which?-tested products that will look good in any kitchen.

American Originals Ice Cream Maker (typical price: £19.99)

American-style ice cream maker

16 x 16 x 16cm (H x W x D)

600ml capacity

We like: Makes delicious ice cream

We don't like: No built-in timer

A perfect gift for anyone with a sweet tooth, this American-style ice cream maker creates ice cream in just 12 hours. The viewing window lets you see your exciting new flavour combinations come to life.

The machine is easy to clean and as it's small it won't take up too much space in your kitchen.

Read our ice cream maker reviews to see if this model is the cream of the crop.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet (typical price: £45)

24cm diameter

2kg

Oven safe and useable on induction hobs

We like: Can cook on everything from an induction hob to an open fire

We don't like: Cast iron can rust if not taken care of

If you're buying for someone who loves steaks, a cast-iron pan can help flavour and sear meat. Skillets can also last a lifetime when looked after – and the more they're cooked, on the better their surfaces become.

It doesn't have any non-stick coating though, and your recipient will need to treat it with oil to make sure it doesn't rust. You can read our advice on how to season a cast-iron pan.

Read our review of the best cast-iron skillets.

A Which? subscription (from £49)

Which? magazine delivered every month

Access to all our product reviews, articles and app

100% genuine test results, recommendations and reviews

We like: Unbiased and tested advice from experts

We don't like: (Sorry, we couldn't resist)

We don't just test fridges, we also test beers, wines, champagne, plus we compare between supermarket and name-brand products like Heinz Beans, mayonnaise, and vegan sausages.

You'll also be helping us support UK consumers through our campaigning around affordable food, online security, and fair pricing.

Give your family and friends a year’s worth of expert advice with a gift membership to Which?. Find out more

DeLonghi Genio S EDG225W (typical price: £64.99)

Coffee pod coffee machine

27 x 11 x 29cm (H x W x D)

0.8-litre water capacity

We like: Makes tasty cappuccinos

We don't like: Capsules are a little pricey

For its size and price, this coffee machine packs a punch. As a basic-level machine, it makes delicious coffee from pods that combine the ground beans and milk to create a range of drinks including cappuccinos and lattes.

Its a great gift for any coffee lover and its compact size means it can fit into most kitchens.

Read our DeLonghiGenio S EDG225W review to see how hot this coffee machine is.

Nutribullet Pro 900 (typical price: £89)

Mini blender with travel cup

0.7 litres

37 x 13.5 x 13.5cm (H x W x D)

We like: Can blend thick mixes well

We don't like: Noisier than other models

Just in time for the January health kick, the Nutribullet Pro 900 is a great gift for smoothie and fitness fanatics. It has a 900W motor, two extractor blades, an extra-large cup, plus two smaller cups which can be used to drink your smoothies post workout.

With no buttons, it's simple to use by pressing down on the top and letting your ingredients blend to make a delicious drink.

Read our Nutribullet Pro 900 to see how it measures against other big brands.

Sage The No Mess Waffle Maker BWM520BSS (typical price: £99.9 5)

Stainless steel waffle maker

14.6 x 24.1 x 29.2cm (H x W x D)

900 watts

We like: Delicious waffles

We don't like: Expensive

Take breakfast to the next level on Christmas Day with a waffle maker. The Sage No Mess Waffle Maker makes fluffy waffles without leaving your kitchen looking a mess. The audible beep lets you know when your waffle is ready and helps avoid a burnt breakfast.

It comes with seven cooking settings so you can enjoy a range of different waffle styles.

Read our waffle maker reviews to see how tasty this one really is.

Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT200UK (typical price: £99)

Capacity: 1.7 litres

Temperature range: 40°C to 100°C

Minimum fill: 250ml

We like: Can manually set desired temperature, energy efficient

We don't like: Expensive for a kettle

Some speciality teas require you to brew them at certain temperatures. As you can manually set this kettle in 5°C increments, this is a great gift idea if you're buying for someone who's serious about their tea.

There's also a dedicated button for 95°C water for coffees, plus a hold temp button so you won't have to constantly be re-boiling.

Read our Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT2000UK review to see if this kettle makes a great cuppa.

Panasonic SD-B2510WXC Bread Maker (typical price: £129)

20 programs

36.2 x 39.5 x 25.2cm (H x W x D)

Makes loafs in M, L, or XL

We like: Lots of programs, runs quietly

We don't like: No raisin, nut, or yeast dispenser

A bread maker is a great gift, but the even better gift is waking up to the smell of freshly baked bread after the machine runs overnight.

You can make French bread, brioche, and even gluten-free breads in this machine. Plus, it can make dough, jams and cakes.

How good were the loaves it made? Read our review of the best bread makers to find out.

VonHaus Outdoor Pizza Oven (typical price: £149.99)

Wood-fired pizza oven

71 x 36 x 83.5cm (H x W x D)

11.5kg

We like: Cooks delicious pizza

We don't like: Limited pizza size

This pizza oven is a great gift for any foodie who loves to cook quickly and with a bit of flair. A quirky addition to your garden, the VonHaus Outdoor Pizza Oven cooks 11-inch pizzas.

Using wood pellets, the smoky flames add a whole new tasty dynamic to home-cooked pizzas.

Read our pizza oven reviews to see how well this one measures up.

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid cooker ON400UK (typical price: £200)

Combination air fryer, steamer, and slow cooker

32 x 35 x 35cm (H x W x D)

5.7-litre capacity

We like: More compact than similar models

We don't like: No pressure cooker

This almost all-in-one device is a combination multicooker that can air fry, dehydrate, steam, bake, roast, steam bake, slow cook, and sear. It also has a pre-set function called 'Speedi meals' which can cook grains/pasta, sear proteins, and steam vegetables at the same time.

If you're buying a gift for someone who loves good food, but might not always have enough time during the week to make nice meals for themselves, this could be a really thoughtful gift.

Read our review on the best multicookers to find out which ones made the best chips and chicken.

